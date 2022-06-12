Conor McGregor roots for "big f***ing bombs" Jiri Prochazka against Glover Teixeira - "Bring home the bacon and the sizzle"

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to voice his support for Jiri Prochazka, a fellow client of the Paradigm Sports Management Agency, and called for him to "bring home the bacon and the sizzle".

The Czech is set to take on Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight title scrap at UFC 275. McGregor labeled the light heavyweight contender ‘Bomby jak pica’ which translates to “Big f**king bombs’

Conor McGregor tweeted:

“Paradigm Sports Jiri “Bomby jak pica” (big f****ng bombs) Prochazka competing for the coveted UFC LHW title tonight! The unique styled Czech aiming to become the first champion of his country against the veteran Brazilian Champion. He wins we calling him “big f****g cheques” #gp”

The post was followed by two more tweets. First, McGregor wished Prochazka good luck and urged the 29-year-old to bring home some prizes:

"Good luck Jiri! This guy is ready, watch what he is entering the arena in! We are rooting for you at HQ! Bring home the bacon and the sizzle."

Next, he hailed the showdown against Teixeira as a big fight night for Prochazka’s home country of the Czech Republic:

Jiri Prochazka headlines tonight's UFC 275 in an attempt to dethrone the reigning light heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira. This is Czech’s third fight in the promotion following his knockout wins against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251 and Dominick Reyes at UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs. Procházka.

Conor McGregor acquires his third bar in Dublin

Discussing the Irishman’s business side, McGregor recently acquired his third bar in the Howth neighbourhood of Dublin.

As reported by local media news outlet Dublinlive, the property is located near Howth Yacht Club. This makes perfect sense as the ‘The Notorious’ recently became the owner of a Lamborghini yacht.

His dad, Tony, is also a yacht enthusiast and owns a boat called ‘The 188'. The Irishman purchased the bar after returning from France, where he spent a couple of weeks enjoying life and training in preparation for his return to the octagon.

This will be the third establishment of the kind owned by the former UFC lightweight champion. He already owns The Black Forge in his native Crumlin, which has become a popular destination for both locals and tourists.

The 33-year-old has also bought the Marble Arch located in the Drimnagh neighborhood.

