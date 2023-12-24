Conor McGregor's angry outburst suggests massive rift with UFC - "My patience is running thin"

Conor McGregor appears to have reached a boiling point due to his prolonged inactivity in the UFC since his last bout at UFC 264 in July 2021. The Irishman has been sidelined from action by a leg injury sustained in his third clash against rival Dustin Poirier.

UFC CEO Dana White and several reports indicated that McGregor was poised to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler, his coaching counterpart from The Ultimate Fighter season 31 earlier this year. However, the exact date for this anticipated showdown remains undisclosed.

Despite a lengthy list of potential opponents, McGregor is now expressing frustration over the lack of communication from the UFC regarding a fight date. In a surprising revelation during an interview with talkSPORT BOXING, McGregor divulges that discussions with Saudi representatives have proven more fruitful than those with the UFC. McGregor stated:

“The lads in the UFC aren’t talking any, the lads here (Saudis) are talking many, the lads in the UFC aren’t talking any …Give me something, it was supposed to be April, it was supposed to be December…no one in the history of the fight game has been treated like I’ve been getting treated. I'm waiting... My patience is running thin."

Catch Conor McGrgeor's comments below (1:30):

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor expressed disappointment over the delay in his UFC return, acknowledging that he won't be participating in UFC 296 as he initially hoped. Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White had hinted that McGregor's return will be postponed until 2024.

In a series of voice notes on X, McGregor accepted the reality of not fighting in December, venting frustration about being kept from his livelihood. He hints at potential obstacles with the Nevada Athletic Commission while expressing willingness to compete early next year.

Conor McGregor has faced a challenging run in his recent fights, with notable setbacks. His last two bouts against Dustin Poirier ended in losses, with a TKO stoppage (punches) at UFC 257 in January 2021 and a TKO (doctor stoppage) at UFC 264 in July 2021. Before that, McGregor secured a victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020 but faced a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018.