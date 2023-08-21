"I'm being kept from my livelihood" - Conor McGregor seeks help of retired Nevada official to 'let him' fight in December despite Dana White's refusal

Conor McGregor has not fought in more than two years since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. After coaching season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, the former double champ had been planning a return to the octagon against Michael Chandler at UFC 296 in December. In a series of voice notes shared to Twitter, 'The Notorious' shared that it no longer appears that he will return this year before adding:

"I’m ready, yeah. I'm ready. I want in. I wanted the announcement [for] December 16. I’ve given everything. It’s not going to happen. It doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. I thought we [confirmed it], but turns out, maybe it’s not so much. I don’t know, but anyway, I hold the power, and I’m going to keep doing my thing, I’m in a great spot, and I’ll see you all soon. F**king early next year, hopefully."

McGregor then turned to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and Nevada Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett for help, stating:

"Ari, my man, I’m ready, yeah. December 16, I’m ready. Anyone who wants to go. The Nevada State Athletic Commission, Bob Bennett I know he retired, unretire. Tell him I'm around again. Ring Bob Bennett. Tell the commission what’s the story because I’m being kept from my livelihood here, and it turns out Bob's retired. I’m like, what the f**k, I’ve been on top of this game for the longest. I’m top of this yacht. I’m on top of this game f**king long, yeah."

While McGregor appeared set to return at UFC 296, reports emerged that he did not enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool in time to meet the six-month requirement. It initially looked like he would be granted an exemption, similar to the one Brock Lesnar received at UFC 200. However, that no longer appears to be the case, and it is unclear who will headline the final pay-per-view event of 2023.

What did Dana White say about Conor McGregor's return?

Conor McGregor's bout with Michael Chandler is no longer being targeted for 2023, according to Dana White. The UFC President appeared on Crain & Company, where he stated:

"Obviously, we're running this whole season of The Ultimate Fighter. To not do that fight would be ridiculous, but we're working on it. I'm hoping we can do it early next year."

It remains unclear if McGregor has re-entered the USADA testing pool. USADA's official page does not show a sample collected from the former double champ since the third quarter of 2021.

