Former sparring partner of Conor McGregor turned boxing analyst Paulie Malignaggi has claimed that McGregor had to offer an apology to Showtime CEO Stephen Espinoza to gain entry to the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight earlier this month.

This follows their previous "weasel" conflict, which was sparked when McGregor's microphone was turned off during a media event ahead of his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. The incident has been a point of contention between the two parties, with Espinoza previously stating that he would not work with McGregor again.

Check out the entire incident from 2017 below:

Conor McGregor made a high-profile appearance at the Gervonta vs. Garcia pay-per-view event in Las Vegas last weekend, where he was seen ringside and backstage. However, former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi has alleged that the Irishman had to issue a formal apology to Showtime head honcho Stephen Espinoza in order to gain entry to the event.

Based on recent reports from the Mirror, 'Magic Man' claimed:

"This happened because I've got all the inside sources, McGregor had to apologise to Espinoza in order to get tickets to the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight. Everybody knows that McGregor has had issues, his run ins with Espinoza in the past and they were enemies as well."

He added:

"But Espinoza now controls the tickets, it's a Showtime fight. He had to apologise and this p**** apologised just to get tickets to the fight. Conor McGregor, Connie, how does Stephen Espinoza's d*** taste? Can you let me know? Because I told them to f*** off when they wanted me to apologise."

Conor McGregor offers great encouragement to dejected Ryan Garcia following his loss to Gervonta Davis

After suffering his first professional boxing defeat at the hands of Gervonta Davis in what was the biggest fight of his career, Ryan Garcia was understandably devastated. However, the young boxer had a ray of light in the form of none other than UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who was present backstage to console the distraught fighter.

'The Notorious' gave Garcia a pep talk, expressing his admiration for the young fighter's courage and assuring him that there is no shame in losing to a great fighter like Davis. McGregor went on to declare his desire for a rematch between the two fighters:

"He’s 1-0 on you. Yous are the two biggest names in the division. I want to see it again. I want to see it again now, and I want to see it with no rehydration clause, seriously... Mate, all the respect in the world to you. You’re the future. You’re the future of this game. I’m watching you all the way. Wish you all the best.”

Check out the entire sequence of events below:

Poll : 0 votes