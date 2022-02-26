"If this guy can even throw a left hook, he's going to be a star" - Conor McGregor's bodyguard reveals what Dana White said when he first met the Irishman

Conor McGregor is arguably the most popular fighter in MMA history. Ever since the Irishman stepped into the octagon for the first time back in 2014, it has been impossible for fans not to notice the incredible aura surrounding the former two-division UFC champion.

The outspoken southpaw was always marked for greatness. It was evident in the way he spoke, performed, and carried himself, both inside and outside the octagon. Even UFC president Dana White realized McGregor's incredible potential when the Irishman signed his first contract with the promotion.

In a recent interview with MMA Life, McGregor's bodyguard Mitchell Atkinson revealed what White said when he first met the 'Notorious' superstar. White was apparently so impressed with McGregor's personality, he said that the Dublin native would become a star if he "can even throw a left hook":

"When Dana White first met McGregor... that's what he said, [White] goes, 'As soon as I met him I said to [White's colleague] if this guy can even throw a left hook, he's going to be a star."

When Dana White explained why Conor McGregor gets special treatment in the UFC

Dana White and Conor McGregor have had their ups and downs over the years. However, the UFC president remains a massive admirer of the Irishman. White is often accused of being biased towards McGregor and giving him special treatment.

Back in 2021, White addressed those allegations and claimed that McGregor gets special treatment because he does special things. Speaking to Daniel Cormier on The DC Check-In, he explained that the Irishman has never backed away from a challenge and is always ready to face the toughest opponents inside the octagon. That a quality White appreciates and claims is rarely seen in most other fighters:

"I think it was when [Jose Aldo pulled out of their title fight set for UFC 189]. This is what he said to us, 'I don’t give a f*** who you get. I’m going to work out. When you figure it out, call me and let me know.'... Conor McGregor has been that guy since the day that he walked into this f****** company. So, for anybody to point the finger and say, 'Oh, this guy’s getting special treatment... 'This guy’s special. This guy’s f****** special."

