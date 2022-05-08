Conor McGregor's botched first pitch at Chicago Cubs game trolled by Molly McCann in UFC 274 interview

Conor McGregor has been roasted again for his ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game last year, this time by fellow UFC fighter Molly McCann.

McCann interacted with the media backstage at UFC 274 and trolled the Irish star for his throwing motion:

"I know when I fight, it looks like chaos but it's organized. Want to put my name to it, give my best so even the first pitch, as long as it's better than Conor McGregor's, it's all good."

Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett were at UFC 274 backstage to discuss their involvement in the upcoming UFC London event. The conversation around the first pitch picked up when a media member asked 'The Baddy' about his guest appearance at a recent San Diego Padres game.

Catch Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett's full interaction with the media at UFC 274 below:

McGregor threw the first pitch at Wrigley Field before the Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins baseball game in September 2021. It was a notoriously bad throw from the Irishman as you can see in the video below.

Conor McGregor responds to Michael Chandler's callout

Conor McGregor is a name that has been on everyone’s lips since he suffered a broken leg during his last UFC outing against Dustin Poirier. The Irish star is in the final stages of his recovery and it shouldn't be long before he makes his return to the octagon.

McGregor was recently called out by Michael Chandler after the American's stunning second-round knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

It did not take long for 'Notorious' to respond to the challenge. In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor wrote:

"I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer."

Chandler has expressed his desire to share the octagon with McGregor on various occasions. The spectacle of a clash with the Irish megastar appears to be one that really entices 'Iron'.

