Conor McGregor's bus attack on Khabib Nurmagomedov has been remade in gingerbread form

UFC strawweight Angela Hill has won the internet today.

As Christmas nears, many, including Hill, are getting into the Holiday spirit by building gingerbread houses. But, "Overkill's" gingerbread house wasn't any ordinary one. Instead, she re-created McGregor's bus attack at UFC 223.

Let's all have a refresher of the events that led to this gingerbread artwork.

In the lead up to UFC 223, Khabib Nurmagomedov was expected to face Tony Ferguson. However, "El Cucuy" tore his ACL and was out of the fight, leading to Max Holloway replacing him. Just as luck would have it, the Hawaiian wasn't cleared, so Al Iaquinta ended up stepping in to fight Nurmagomedov for the vacant lightweight title after McGregor was stripped of the belt.

Why did the McGregor bus attack happen?

McGregor was never supposed to be in Brooklyn, but after Nurmagomedov and his team circled Artem Lobov and slapped him, the Irishman traveled over. Lobov is one of McGregor's closest friends and teammates. ESPN detailed how the enitre conversation went.

As for why this happened today, I’m told from multiple sources with knowledge that the motive was “retaliation” after Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team confronted Artem Lobov, one of Conor McGregor’s teammates and best friends, earlier this week. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 5, 2018

Nurmagomedov: "Don't say my name, you understand me? You got it or not? I'm asking you. Say it to my face. You said I'm a p---y? Did you?"

Lobov: "I didn't say that."

Nurmagomedov (his hand holding Lobov by the back of the neck): "How you didn't say? Say it to my face. You said I'm a p---y, didn't you?"

Lobov: "I didn't say this."

Nurmagomedov: "How you didn't say? Don't say such things anymore." (Then Nurmagomedov appeared to slap Lobov on the back of his head before walking away.)

Once McGregor got to Brooklyn, he attacked the bus Nurmagomedov and several other fighters were on by throwing dolly at the window, smashing it. Unfortunately for McGregor, he was arrested, but it did set up the fight with Nurmagomedov. However, White regards it as one of the darkest days in the history of the UFC.

"What happened here today is Conor and approximately 20 guys were apparently let in through the doors by the Mac Life guys, who were credentialed here," White said. "They opened the doors for them through an entrance, and they stormed the building. They got down to the loading docks, where the fighters were getting on the buses [to return to the fighter hotel], and they started to attack the buses."

Was just with Dana White. Called it the most despicable thing in UFC history. I asked him if he wants to be in business with Conor McGregor anymore, he said, would you? — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 5, 2018

Although it was a bad day for the sport, the UFC wasn't shy about using the footage to promote UFC 229, which saw Nurmagomedov defeat McGregor.