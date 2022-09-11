"No tickets for us and not allowed stay back stage" - Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh says UFC kicked him and team SBG out from venue after Johnny Walker fight 

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh claims that the UFC kicked him and team Straight Blast Gym (SBG) out of the venue after the Johnny Walker fight. Kavanagh shared a series of tweets that showed the team leaving the T-Mobile Arena.

Johnny Walker returned to winning ways against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279 with a first-round submission victory. The Brazilian trained extensively at the gym in Ireland. SBG Ireland forged UFC superstar Conor McGregor, a team that has played an instrumental role in Walker's return to winning ways.

John Kavanagh took to Twitter to inform everyone about the UFC's handling of his team. He wrote:

''So @ufc just came and kicked us out. No tickets for us and not allowed stay back stage to watch. Pulled out back door, kicked out, no even shoes on''

In another video posted by Conor McGregor's coach, Walker can be seen exiting the venue with no shoes and his fighting gloves still on:

UFC featherweight Chase Hooper chimed in with his take, claiming that the UFC has adopted this new protocol following COVID-19:

''I’m pretty confident that’s the same thing they’ve been doing since COVID. They have you pack your bag up before you walkout to fight and they get you in and out. Not sure if there’s more to this, or if it’s just the same treatment everybody gets''

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh reacts to Nate Diaz's victory against Tony Ferguson, calls for a trilogy fight

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz helped elevate the UFC to megastardom with their two iconic bouts at UFC 196 and UFC 202. The fights were an exciting clash between perfectly matched combatants with enigmatic personalities.

At UFC 279, Nate Diaz successfully fought out his contractual obligations with the UFC by beating Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the fourth round.

John Kavanagh famously drew comparisons between his pupil and Diaz by claiming that it reminded him of the rivalry between Joker and Batman:

"Look, the Nate trilogy is like Batman vs. Joker, they're going to face each other forever. They're just perfectly made opponents, it's great fun, the build-up, and there's a respect, I won't say it's begrudging. They snipe at each other, but there's a bit of a tip of the hat to each other as well because they're both warriors and great fighters. It would be lovely to see."

Kavangh reacted to Diaz's victory on Twitter:

''Beautiful guilly 👏🏼#trilogy''

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have one victory over each other. At UFC 196, the Stockton native shocked the world when he submitted McGregor, who was undefeated in the UFC up until then. 'The Notorious' evened the score when he defeated the American with a majority decision victory at UFC 202.

