Conor McGregor’s coach offers to send “tough looking guys” one can beat up in order to impress their date

Conor McGregor's coach recently offered quite a unique idea for people looking to impress their dates.

John Kavanagh, who has coached a number of top-ranked fighters at SBG Ireland, has shared his opinions on a number of topics on X, and recently came across a tweet from a popular account. @fesshole, which shares comments from anonymous users and allows their followers to judge whether what they had done was acceptable or not. The page reposted a tweet from a man that shared a story in which he had impressed his date. The tweet read:

"Went on a date with an amazing and gorgeous woman who was clearly way out of my league. Sadly the date didn't go so well as she didn't feel a spark. Driving her home I spotted a fox attacking a cat. Pulled over and saved the cat. That ignited the spark. Married with 2 kids now."

Fesshole's tweet regarding a man impressing his date [Image courtesy: @fesshole - X]

The tweet caught Kavanagh's attention as he reposted it to his followers and used it to come up with quite an interesting business idea. He mentioned that his profession as an MMA coach could be useful in helping men impress their dates and included a popular gif of McGregor with cash raining down to imply that it could be a lucrative business venture. He wrote:

"Business idea. You tell me when you're going on your first date. I send a tough looking pro to harass your missus. You smash him up. Nature takes care of the rest."

Kavanagh's tweet regarding his business idea [Image courtesy: @John_Kavanagh - X]

Conor McGregor shares his thoughts on the release of the 'Road House' trailer

Conor McGregor weighed in and shared his thoughts on the first official trailer that was released for 'Road House.' McGregor can be seen making an appearance in the trailer as well.

The former two-division UFC champion was thrilled with the action scene between himself and Jake Gyllenhaal, who stars in the lead role. He mentioned that he was happy with his experience and promoted the film, which will be streaming on Amazon Prime on Mar. 21st. He wrote:

"Fighting, acting, there’s nothing this Mac can’t do! Here’s the trailer featuring my brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, and me going toe-to-toe in the wildest action movie ever – Road House! My acting debut is gonna leave a mark! Long live Knox!” Road House is open for business March 21 on @primevideo. #RoadHouseMovie"

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet here:

