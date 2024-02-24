Conor McGregor’s coach reacts to grenade launcher being fired during a Sambo match by quoting Joe Rogan

Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, recently reacted to a shocking video of a grenade launcher accidentally being fired during a Sambo event in a Russian-controlled city in Ukraine.

Kavanagh has been McGregor's trainer throughout his career, and together the pair have conquered the highest mountains in combat sports by becoming the first UFC fighter to hold two titles at the same time, as well as a mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather.

The SBG Ireland head coach reacted to the unfortunate scene by quoting long-standing UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

A video of the incident was posted to X by @BlaineHenryTFL, who wrote this:

"Someone accidentally pulled a trigger to a grenade launcher at a Sambo competition in a Russian occupied city in Ukraine."

Kavanagh then quote-tweeted the post and wrote this:

"Rogan "he needs to explode out of this position""

It is unknown at this moment whether anyone was harmed in the incident, although there appeared to be a swarm of people gathered in the corner of the room where the explosion occurred.

Michael Chandler is certain he will fight Conor McGregor next

Conor McGregor's potential fight with Michael Chandler is just that: a potential fight.

The pair were announced as the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter last year, with the show airing from May 30 to Aug. 15. After the season finale, the coaches were expected to clash in the octagon.

But continuous delays to the Irishman's re-entry into the USADA testing pool, which he was removed from after breaking his leg in 2021, meant that the clash between McGregor and Chandler did not materialize in 2023.

With the much-anticipated UFC 300 card, set to take place in April, being without a main event for many months, there was hope that the TUF coaches would meet at the anniversary card.

But after UFC CEO Dana White announced the pay-per-view's main event last week, those hopes died out.

But 'Iron' is certain that he will face the former two-division UFC champion next, and during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he said this:

"I've been ready to fight since The Ultimate Fighter... We're not getting off this train. This is the fight that is happening, I can't tell you a date, I can't tell you a weight, but I can tell you the fight is happening. I have way too many assurances that this fight is happening to think otherwise."

