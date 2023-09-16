Conor McGregor's coach sends one-word appreciation to Xtreme Couture gym having 3 champions across three major promotions

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh showed appreciation to Eric Nicksick from Xtreme Couture over their championship achievements.

Nicksick posted on X (formerly Twitter) about his gym housing three champions in three major promotions across multiple divisions. The latest is Sean Strickland, who pulled off a major upset over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 under the guidance of Nicksick to win the middleweight title.

The other two champions mentioned by Eric Nicksick are Patchy Mix and Sadibou Sy. Mix is the current interim champion in Bellator's bantamweight division. Sy is the reigning 2022 welterweight champion of the Professional Fighters League.

Nicksick's post was met with a gracious response from John Kavanagh.

Nicksick wrote:

"Currently 3 champs in 3 major organizations at @XC_MMA; @SStricklandMMA @TeamMixMMA & Sadibu Sy, all coached by different XC coaches. A rising tide raises all ships."

Kavanagh replied:

"Congratulations [clapping hands emoji]"

Kavanagh is the head coach at Straight Blast Gym in Ireland and has trained 'The Notorious' since 2005.

Dana White explains why Conor McGregor does not have the same hunger anymore

UFC president Dana White has been a first-hand witness to Conor McGregor's greatness and his exploits in the octagon. He has also reaped the commercial rewards of McGregor's blockbuster pay-per-views.

In an interview on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' after the recent merger between the WWE and the UFC, White spoke about the effects of wealth on McGregor's ambition and eagerness to fight:

"Once a certain level of money is attained, to be the person that you were coming up, to be that hungry and work that hard and be that dedicated to the sport, or whatever craft it is you do, money changes everything. Conor McGregor has made that kind of money. It’s not a knock. It’s just a fact... You have to have a certain type of drive to make that kind of money, and you’ve seen guys in this sport when they make that kind of money, they’ll fight a lot less like Conor has, or they go on losing streaks because you are not that same person once you get that kind of money.”

Check out Dana White's full comments below (38:17):