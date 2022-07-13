"You're the size of my leg. Shut up." - when Roman Reigns didn't take kindly to Conor McGregor's comments about WWE

Conor McGregor says whatever he wants, whenever he wants, and there's no stopping him. However, current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns once got the better of the UFC megastar on Twitter back in 2016.

The world of combat sports is divided into two different categories: MMA and professional wrestling. There have been various instances in history where the fighters of these two different fighting styles jumped ship to prove their fighting prowess.

Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Ken Shamrock are arguably the best athletes to do so.

Back in 2016, McGregor was asked in interviews about a potential move to WWE. He took to Twitter afterwards and posted a savage tweet about the WWE roster.

"I didn't mean no disrespect to the WWE fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster, and twice on Sundays."

After the tweet, Roman Reigns quickly jumped on the platform and gave a savage reply to the Irishman. In the tweet, Reigns dissed McGregor about their size comparison and compared the double champ to his leg.

"You're the size of my leg. Shut up."

Surprisingly, Reigns was not the only one to take a cheeky dig at McGregor. WWE legend and current AEW superstar Chris Jericho shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Jericho wrote that he would easily beat McGregor in a 'real' fight as the fights in the UFC are fixed and monotonous.

Perhaps the most creative reply came from WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The former WWE and TNA champion took to Twitter to take a dig at McGregor and Dana White.

Angle sarcastically called Conor McGregor a 'funny little man', making the comparison between him and the WWE wrestlers.

"Very funny little guy. Why don't you get your head out of Dana White's a**."

Brock Lesnar once buried Conor McGregor

Back in 2017, Lesnar was promoting his fight against Randy Orton for Summerslam.

However, in an interview with 'The Beast', Brock Lesnar was asked whether he would ever face McGregor inside the WWE ring. Lesnar immediately dismissed the idea and butchered McGregor.

“Man, I take s**ts bigger than that kid [Conor McGregor]. Come on, guys, I know you all play f**king video games and live in this f**king false sense of reality and s**t. I am 200-and-f**king-90 pounds, all right? this guy is a 145 pounds, that’s if he’s lucky and gets up and eats his f**king Wheaties, okay?”

As the years go by, it seems increasingly unlikely that the Irishman will ever work with WWE, particularly in an in-ring physical capacity. However, with the unpredictable world of pro-wrestling and UFC, anything is possible.

