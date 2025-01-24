Conor McGregor's controversial four-word reaction to Kylie Jenner's swimsuit snaps sparks fan outrage: "Don't you have a wife and kids"

Conor McGregor continues to get in his own way. The Irishman recently left X in outrage after his reaction to a photo collage of Kylie Jenner in a swimsuit. The pictures were tweeted by a fan account, which earned McGregor's attention, whose response led to fan backlash.

In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor reacted to the collage with a bizarre statement. He also followed up his initial tweet with a second one which, for some reason, he hasn't yet deleted. In it, he describes Jenner as his cousin, further raising fan eyebrows.

"If real we convert! #McGregorKardashianFamilyTree"

His second tweet, meanwhile, was a hashtag equally as bizarre as his deleted tweet.

"#MyCousin"

Given his well-known habit of deleting his tweets, a screenshot of his reaction can be seen below:

A screenshot of Conor McGregor's tweets

Naturally, the MMA fandom did not react positively to the ex-UFC double champion's tweets. Many were quick to remind McGregor that he is engaged to Dee Devlin, with whom he has four children. Meanwhile, others expressed concern over McGregor's state of mind, given his increasingly erratic behavior.

Here are some reactions:

"Bro wtf?? Aren't you married??"

This was echoed by another fan.

"Brother don't you have a wife and kids?"

This sentiment was widespread in the thread formed under his tweet:

"McGregor tweeting this while having a wife"

Others feared for his mental health:

"CTE talking to him like the Green Goblin mask"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Conor McGregor's tweets about Kylie Jenner

The tweet is yet another step in McGregor's apparent downfall, with the Irishman continuing to exhibit behavior that many in the MMA fandom criticize. Moreover, he seems no closer to returning to the octagon, despite Dana White's promises of a late 2025 comeback.

Conor McGregor has found himself in legal trouble once again

Conor McGregor was recently found liable for assaulting Nikita Hand in an incident dating back to 2018 by the Irish High Court. While he suffered several business-related consequences over the verdict of his civil trial, McGregor is once again at the center of another civil court case.

The woman who had accused him of sexually assaulting her in the 2023 NBA Finals has now filed a lawsuit against him, citing both McGregor and the Miami Heat as defendants. McGregor has denied the allegations, but it marks yet another stain on his public image.

