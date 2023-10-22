Conor McGregor's deleted tweets point fingers at foul play in Islam Makhachev's emphatic UFC 294 win

Irish superstar Conor McGregor has reacted to the UFC 294 super-fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. The two athletes locked horns on October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Makhachev was originally supposed to fight Charles Oliveira but 'Do Bronx' dropped out due to an injury. Volkanovski stepped up to replace the Brazilian in the main event on short notice.

Unlike their first encounter at UFC 284 which went the five-round distance, the re-match between Volkanovski and Makhachev was a short-lived affair. The Dagestani landed a spectacular head kick in the opening round, dropping Volkanovski and proceeded to throw a barrage of punches, resulting in a TKO victory for the 31-year-old.

But Conor McGregor thinks there might have been some foul play involved in the UFC 294 main event. In a now-deleted tweet, 'The Notorious' hinted that after the head kick, some of the follow-up punches landed by Makhachev might have been illegal blows to the back of Volkanovski's head.

“A difficult sport to ref. To stop that on a warning or a point deduction when [Volkanovski] was essentially out already is a tricky one. But there would be grounds for it, 100%. Would have been nail-biting stuff. I’d have loved to see it happen. Back of the head shots are not good,” wrote Conor McGregor [H/t: TalkSPORT]