Conor McGregor's firm forces barbershop closure, former UFC champ wants judge to retire, Miesha Tate signs new contract: MMA News Roundup

In today's issue, we will discuss Conor McGregor's firm reportedly trippling renting prices, forcing a barbershop to close, and Henry Cejudo's reaction to Noche UFC's scorecards. Elsewhere, Miesha Tate signs new fight contract, putting an end to retirement speculation.

#3. Conor McGregor's firm triples rent, 70-year-old barbershop forced to close

Conor McGregor has come under fire from fans this week after news that a family-owned barbershop was being forced to close down.

Roches Barbers, located on Crumlin Road, Dublin, is also in the same building as McGregor's Black Forge Inn pub. The building is managed by Jemi Ventures, a part of the Irishman's business empire.

According to The Independent, the 70-year-old barbershop is now facing closure after they were alerted by Jemi Ventures that their rent was being tripled from €500 to €1500 a month. Unable to afford the new prices, the Roche family posted a notice outside their shop, warning customers of their impending closure. It reads:

"It's time to say goodbye... After 71 incredible years, we will be closing our doors for the final time on September 30th at 5.15 pm. The Roche family and the shop team would like to sincerely thank everyone who helped to make this barber shop a success."

#2. Former UFC champ wants Mike Bell to retire from judging

Former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo has pleaded with Mike Bell to retire from judging following his controversial scorecard at Noche UFC.

Bell was judging alongside Sal D'Amato and Junichiro Kamijo for Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko's highly anticipated rematch for the women's flyweight title.

D'Amato and Kamijo scored the bout 48-47 for either fighter, whereas Bell scored the fight 47-47, resulting in a split draw. The controversy stems from Bell's fifth-round scoring, where he gave the nod to Grasso 10-8 whilst having Shevchenko 3-1 up heading into the fifth round.

Speaking in a video uploaded to X, Cejudo reacted by calling for Mike Bell's retirement:

"Is MMA really turning into boxing? What's going on with this 10-8 round in the fifth for Alexa Grasso? Mike Bell you absolutely make me sick. You should retire from judging because you don't know absolutely anything. I have Alexa winning rounds two and five and that's it."

#1. Fans react to Miesha Tate signing new fight contract

Miesha Tate has put an end to retirement speculation after it was announced she had signed a new fighting contract with the UFC.

Tate has not fought in the octagon in over a year, losing to Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision last time out.

The former women's bantamweight champ had also previously called time on her career back in 2016, going on to start a family as well as serve as the Vice President at ONE Championship until 2021.

Miesha Tate's new contract has caused a mixed reaction from MMA fans, with some highlighting that she is already towards the end of her career and is 1-4 in her last five appearances. One fan wrote:

"Hang it up, 37 years old, 1 win in 7 years, 1 - 4 in last 5 fights. Looks as fast and nimble as molasses in the octagon."

Another added:

"I guess someone needs to be fed to the upcoming prospects"

