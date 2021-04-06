Conor McGregor's first UFC fight: Relive The Notorious One's iconic debut against Marcus Brimage

Conor McGregor brought immense popularity to the sport of MMA at a time when it was most needed. Racking up wins against some of the most elite fighters the world has had to offer, the 'Notorious One' is still the most relevant name in the business. Although the 32-year old now seems to be on a questionable trajectory in his career, the UFC will forever be indebted to the charismatic Irishman.

Now, celebrating eight years since the Dubliner's dominating debut performance in the octagon, we look at how good the southpaw striker really is.

When did Conor McGregor make his UFC debut?

Stepping into a UFC cage for the first time on April 6th, 2013, Conor McGregor announced his arrival in grand fashion. Squaring off against former UFC featherweight contender Marcus Brimage, the two were expected to fight at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

Putting up the pace early on, McGregor took the fight to Brimage in the very first round of the fight. Using his evasive footwork to work angles, Conor seemed to be able to find range from anywhere. Finally, a minute into the first round, Conor landed a flurry of upper-cuts followed by a straight left that sent Brimage crashing to the canvas. The king had now arrived.

Catch the fight here!

Following his victory against Brimage, Conor McGregor amassed a monumental seven-fight win-streak. Surpassing the likes of Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Chad Mendes, and Jose Aldo, he seemed to have everybody's number in the featherweight division.

While a welterweight debut against Nate Diaz momentarily disrupted his successive run, Conor was quick to make the necessary changes to on his return. After beating Diaz in the much-sought after rematch, McGregor then summited to the absolute top of the UFC by becoming the organization's first two-division champion.

Watch Conor McGregor reflect on his journey with the UFC in a recent Twitter post!

Today in 2013 I weighed in for my UFC debut. What a journey! It would become my 12th KO in MMA competition. Dustin Poirier would then become my 12th first round KO in MMA competition.

This next fight will be my 12th UFC main event.

Rare company!

Proper Twelve baby! All day! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2021

Following his twin-championship success, Conor McGregor took his shy at boxing by fighting in a massive pay-per-view showdown against the great Floyd Mayweather Jr. Although the bout went in the favor of the latter, Conor showed tremendous heart and courage to step inside the squared circle with arguably the greatest defensive boxer in history.

Conor McGregor's success on his return to the octagon has been a bittersweet experience. Bearing the brunt of two losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, the only success he has had came against Donald Cerrone at welterweight. The UFC is in the works to make the trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier happen, with July 10th being the targeted date.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 is close to being finalized for UFC 264 on July 10, according to multiple sources.



It is not signed or fully agreed to yet, but all three parties seem optimistic at this time that it could be finalized as soon as this week, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 29, 2021

