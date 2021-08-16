"Conor McGregor's a loser, I don't want to fight him out of pity" - Jake Paul on why he doesn't want to fight Conor McGregor now

The fact that Conor McGregor is one of the biggest draws that anyone can get is news to none. Jake Paul was one amongst the many who were gunning for a fight against 'The Notorious'. However, his enthusiasm for the same has seemingly waned.

In a recent sit-down with iFL TV, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul opened up about the prospects of a fight against former UFC champ-champ Conor McGregor. Although he admitted that a fight against the Dubliner would make a lot of sense, he declared that he wasn't so keen on it anymore.

When asked whether the fight against Conor McGregor was still realistic, 'The Problem Child' revealed:

"I do. At the bottom of my heart, the answer's yes. I just don't want to fight a loser, a loser guy like Conor McGregor. He's just a loser. He's sort of lost his spunk. I don't want to fight him out of pity or fight him as like a 'money fight'."

Watch the entire segment below:

Jake Paul details when a Conor McGregor fight will interest him

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul's recent records are admittedly incomparable. However, for the sake of argument, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is doing significantly better than the Irishman.

Conor McGregor finds himself on a two-fight skid with barely two wins across five of his last fights, one of which came way back in November 2016 against Eddie Alvarez.

Jake Paul, however, is seemingly on the up-and-up with KO/TKO wins against the likes of Ali Eson Gib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren. Paul, during his interview, opened up about the circumstances that could lead to a fight against Conor McGregor in the future:

"If I'm going to fight him, I want it to be a real pro fight, where he's in hella good shape and he's on a roll. And we're really going at it. So we'll see what happens. But I do think there's a big business with that fight. And I don't think he'll be able to deny that business and deny that cheque."

While the purists of the combat sports circuit may not like it, fans will certainly pay big bucks to watch Jake Paul test his mettle against Conor McGregor. Should the Dubliner decide to take some time off from fighting in the octagon upon his return, a Jake Paul fight could be the best business decision for him.

