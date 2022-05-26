Conor McGregor's next opponents named by Daniel Cormier - "I know who he should fight and I know who he probably will fight"

Daniel Cormier has two potential opponents in mind for Conor McGregor's imminent UFC return. The Irishman is expected to return to the octagon later this year, and 'DC' claims to know who he's most likely to fight. According to the Louisianan, there are two potential opponents McGregor could face next - Nate Diaz and Michael Chandler.

Cormier feels that the trilogy fight against Diaz could entice McGregor, given that they are evenly matched and have fought twice in the past. It's a safer matchup for the Irishman, who will be looking to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats last year. However, Cormier believes that the former two-division UFC champion will end up fighting Michael Chandler.

'DC' explained that Chandler currently has a lot of hype behind him after his recent front-kick knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. The former Bellator champ is also good on the microphone, and it makes sense for McGregor, who only competes in big fights, to take him on next.

In a recent video shared on ESPN MMA's YouTube channel, Cormier said:

"Well, I've got two names I know who he [McGregor] should fight and I know who he probably will fight. Who he should fight is Nate Diaz. They should complete this trilogy, it's a massive fight, both guys are not necessarily in the title picture right now, it's a fun fight. We've seen it twice and both of them have delivered. I think it's evenly matched so I think he should fight Nate Diaz. Who I believe he will fight is Michael Chandler because Michael Chandler has taken the UFC by storm."

Should Conor McGregor fight Michael Chandler?

Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor after putting Tony Ferguson to sleep at UFC 274. 'Iron' even offered to move up to 170lbs for the fight since the Irishman doesn't seem too keen on cutting down to 155lbs moving forward.

McGregor seemed to like the idea of fighting Chandler down the line, but will he be biting off more than he can chew by fighting the former Bellator champ next? UFC legend Tito Ortiz thinks so. According to Ortiz, Chandler is a bad matchup for the 33-year-old.

732 Studios 🎙 @732_studios “Conor Mcgregor you gotta come back to fight some body… I am the most entertaining lightweight in the world”



He pointed out that McGregor struggled against Khabib Nurmagomedov during their clash at UFC 229. Nurmagomedov had a wrestling-heavy style, and so does Chandler. Additionally, Chandler's knockout prowess is no secret, so Ortiz feels he'd be a nightmare matchup for McGregor.

"It doesn't make sense for Conor McGregor. Chandler is a wrestler who can strike. That's not Conor's strength. Khabib really showed that and what he can do with it," Ortiz told Helen Yee Sports.

