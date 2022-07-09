Conor McGregor's opponents were "already sh***ing their pants" before entering the octagon, explains Michael Bisping

Conor McGregor is often credited with providing the UFC with a huge boost and taking it to the heights that it sits at today. While his performances inside the octagon were surely top-class, it was the combination of his fights and antics outside the octagon that propelled him to the status he enjoys today.

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping recently released a video on his YouTube channel, listing the most intimidating fighters to be associated with the UFC. Inevitably, 'The Notorious' found his mark on that list. Here's what Bisping said of McGregor:

"When you combine all that talk, that swagger, that bravado, that aggression, and then you look at the tape, you see him knocking people out. You see him picking the round, you see him even picking the minute and the method that he's going to do it in - that gets into [his] opponents' heads!

"And whether they like to believe it or not, a lot of the opponents that stepped into an octagon with Conor McGregor, they were already sh***ing their pants."

Conor McGregor's brash and loud appearances during press conferences succeeded in helping him get inside his opponents' heads, more often than not.

Some examples that most fans will remember were his fights against Jose Also and Dustin Poirier (the first one). McGregor successfully played with their emotions to an extent that got the professional fighters, one of them a champion, to completely lose their composure and throw themselves at him, thus working according to the Irishman's plans.

When will Conor McGregor return to the UFC?

As always, any concrete ideas about the comeback of McGregor remain an MMA fan's wish, especially with him hyping up his return every now-and-then. Yet, all his training photos and videos only remain to be content for his social media accounts.

The Irishman is yet to decide upon any specific date for his comeback. Furthermore, the long list of opponents that he has entertained only adds to the confusion surrounding the timeline.

Nonetheless, UFC president Dana White was kind enough to at least let the fight fans know that Conor McGregor will indeed, return. The boss seems to have been in touch with McGregor and believes that the Irishman is still dedicated to the sport. In fact, White even has his own preferred matchup for McGregor.

