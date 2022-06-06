Conor McGregor's seemingly authentic training clips prove he is close to return, says Chael Sonnen - "This isn't Anthony Joshua spraying himself down before the camera takes a quick snap"

According to Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor is close to making his return to the octagon. McGregor has been sidelined since sustaining a leg injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier last year, and upon seeing the Irishman's recent training videos, Sonnen is optimistic about his next fight.

McGregor has been packing on quite a bit of muscle since his last fight and has teased a welterweight return on occasion. He has also called for a shot at the lightweight strap and it remains to be seen how things will play out atop both divisions. UFC president Dana White has revealed that 'The Notorious' will return by the end of the year.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen labeled McGregor's videos as "authentic" while taking a dig at former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

“He looks good.. He’s putting out videos and training clips. They’re very authentic. Those are real sweats. This isn't Anthony Joshua spraying himself down before the camera takes a quick snap. These are real workouts, so we’re going to guess to really be able to work that hard, to look as good as Conor does, that he’s close to healing.”

Story continues below ad

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Conor McGregor’s return below:

Chael Sonnen has regularly taken aim at Anthony Joshua on his YouTube show, slamming the English heavyweight for his work ethic. In a recent post on Twitter, 'The American Gangster' jibed at 'AJ' for allegedly spraying himself with water to make his post-workout images look even more impressive.

Story continues below ad

Conor McGregor is "excited" for octagon return

While in attendance at the qualifying session of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, Conor McGregor detailed his return in an interview with Sky Sports. The former two-division UFC champion revealed that once his leg is medically cleared, he will incorporate wrestling and grappling workouts into his regiment.

"I have another CT scan in the coming days and then I will be clear to kick. Once I can kick and grapple, I will be back in no time. Boxing training is going well, strength training. I am excited to get back."

McGregor also revealed that he is looking forward to his return to the boxing ring, but added that his sole priority and focus is on MMA. 'The Notorious' has won just one fight in the octagon since 2016 and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Story continues below ad

Watch Sky Sports' interview with Conor McGregor below:

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews "Racing royalty, I can feel it in the air!"

'We'll have to go with Liverpool, alright!'



Exclusive with Conor McGregor in Monaco as he talks Formula One, Champions League and his own fighting future. "Racing royalty, I can feel it in the air!"'We'll have to go with Liverpool, alright!'Exclusive with Conor McGregor in Monaco as he talks Formula One, Champions League and his own fighting future. 💫 "Racing royalty, I can feel it in the air!"💫 'We'll have to go with Liverpool, alright!'Exclusive with Conor McGregor in Monaco as he talks Formula One, Champions League and his own fighting future. https://t.co/EI4VylBM5q

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far