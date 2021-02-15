Conor McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis claims he will finish Kamaru Usman so "so we don’t have to hear him talk again"

Conor McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis took to Twitter after Kamaru Usman's recent title defense against Gilbert Burns. He stated that he would finish the UFC Welterweight champion in order to avoid hearing him talk again.

i’m gonna finish usman for everyone so we don’t have to hear him talk again 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 14, 2021

This was not the only Tweet by Dillon Danis about Kamaru Usman's fight at UFC 258. Even before the main event, Dillon Danis said in a cryptic Tweet:

"so happy kamaru usman fighting tonight haven’t got a good night sleep in weeks!"

so happy kamaru usman fighting tonight haven’t got a good night sleep in weeks! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 14, 2021

The Tweet was a jab at Kamaru Usman's usual approach to a fight. Kamaru Usman likes to wear his opponents down using his superior grappling and strength. This style has brought in a lot of criticism for Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' often gets to hear things about being a slow and boring fighter.

Nevertheless, Usman's most recent title defense against Gilbert Burns was nothing short of a brawl. The fight had no hint of grappling, despite both men being very accomplished in that aspect. Burns rocked Usman on the feet in the very first round. However, Usman was able to regain composure and slowly increased his striking volume.

In the third round, Kamaru Usman dropped Gilbert Burns after delivering enough punishment to wear him down using stiff jabs and one-twos. He then executed sufficient ground-and-pound to force the referee to step in.

Clearly, Dillon Danis' attempt at insulting Kamaru Usman for his boring fights backfired.

When was Dillon Danis' last fight?

Dillon Danis competes under the banner of Bellator MMA. He only has two fights as a professional mixed martial artist. His first appearance on the canvas was at Bellator 198: Fidor vs Mir against Kyle Walker.

Dillon Danis finished Walker in just 1:38 of the first round. He executed a toehold Submission move and Walker tapped out.

Danis next faced Max Humphrey at Bellator 222: MacDonald vs Gracie. This fight, too, ended within the first round. Similar to the first fight, Dillon Danis submitted his opponent to win the fight. He executed an armbar submission to make his opponent tap out.

Dillon Danis is a renowned BJJ black belt and supremely good at grappling.

Unfortunately, the two wins on his resume are not enough to determine where he stands as a grappler in the world of pro MMA. However, that has never stopped the brash American.

It was Dillon Danis' grappling that brought him into contact with Irish superstar Conor McGregor. He joined McGregor's camp as a grappling partner after 'The Notorious One' lost to Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

As of now, Dillon Danis does not have any fights on the table and is healing up from a serious knee injury.