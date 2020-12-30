Conor McGregor's trainer roasts Khamzat Chimaev for pulling out of UFC Fight Night clash against Leon Edwards

The reactions to Khamzat Chimaev withdrawing from his fight against Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 185 have not stopped since the news broke out. The latest to take a dig at Chimaev's withdrawal is Conor McGregor’s trainer and teammate Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis took to Twitter to roast the Swedish welterweight, expressing doubt about ‘Borz’s’ claims of wanting to fight every week.

Khamzat says let me fight multiple guys in one night or let me fight every weekend but then pulls out of a fight with a jammed finger 😂😂😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 29, 2020

Danis mocked Khamzat Chimaev for previously expressing his willingess to fight every weekend, but then ended up pulling out of the Edwards fight with a jammed finger.

2020 was a breakout year for Khamzat Chimaev, who competed three times in the UFC. In that stretch, he also became the promotion's record holder for the shortest turnaround time between wins. Chimaev submitted John Philips on July 16th, and then returned to knock out Rhys McKee just ten days later.

Khamzat Chimaev's impressive run in the UFC eventually led to his name being linked to big fights for his fourth octagon appearance. Former champion Chris Weidman and veteran James Krause were among those who have called Chimaev out. The UFC eventually booked Chimaev to take on Leon Edwards.

UFC fans were very excited about the fight, as Leon Edwards was knocking on the gates of a welterweight championship shot with eight consecutive wins.

Will the Khamzat Chimaev – Leon Edwards fight be rebooked again?

The Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards matchup was initially booked as the main event of UFC Vegas 17. Unfortunately, three weeks before the bout, Chimaev was forced to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19. The fight was subsequently scrapped, and replaced with a welterweight battle between Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal. Incidentally, Leon Edwards also tested positive for the virus a few days after Khamzat.

The UFC then confirmed on December 22nd that the bout was booked as the main event of the January 20th, 2021 UFC event in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi. With Chimaev's latest withdrawal however, his fight with Edwards will once again have to wait.

Rather than rescheduling the fight for a third time, it has been reported that the UFC is instead looking for someone to step in against Edwards. Who will replace Chimaev still remains to be seen. Regardless of who gets the call to face Edwards at UFC Fight Night 185, fight fans have again been denied of a highly-anticipated matchup between welterweight stars.