Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis and UFC middleweight Kevin Holland go back and forth on social media

Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis and UFC middleweight Kevin Holland got into a tussle on Twitter recently. It seems as though Dillon Danis' remarks on Nate Diaz's recent interview irked Kevin Holland.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on ESPN MMA, Nate Diaz revealed his picks for who could be his next opponent. Diaz wants either Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira for his next fight in the UFC. Dillon Danis chimed in on the conversation via Instagram and reminded Diaz that he was finished by the likes of Josh Thompson and Hermes Franca.

The taunt at the UFC superstar was not taken lightly by Kevin Holland. 'Trailblazer' replied to Danis' comments and threatened to 'kill' the Jiu-Jitsu wizard. In a bid to intimidate Dillon Danis, Holland menacingly warned that he will kill Danis the next time they meet.

But Dillon Danis seemed unfazed by the threats of Kevin Holland on Instagram. He instead took to Twitter to send a sardonic response to 'Trailblazer'.

i alerted the police, they said no threat detected 😂😂😘😘 https://t.co/OiOOqQuJrU — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 10, 2021

If this online scuffle takes the form of a real-life brawl, Dillon Danis will surely have an edge in grappling.

Danis is a world-class Jiu-Jitsu practitioner and holds a 2-0 record in Bellator. Meanwhile, Kevin Holland proved his striking ability with five straight wins in 2020. At UFC 256, Holland finished Jacare Souza via knockout.

Which other fighter challenged Dillon Danis on social media recently?

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia challenged Dillon Danis on Instagram live. Garcia offered to fight Danis in an MMA bout despite having no prior experience in the sport.

King Ryan's ultimate goal is to fight Conor McGregor, as Dillon Danis is a sparring partner of the Irishman. Garcia believes that finishing Danis will set him up for a fight against the Notorious One next.

"You don't know me. You could do a cartwheel or a backflip. You could do whatever you can, I will have a defence for it... If I beat you in MMA, can you tell Conor McGregor, 'Ryan beat me, let's finish him'? We got a deal, right? Let's do this,"said Ryan Garcia.

SBG head coach John Kavanagh chipped in and stated that Ryan Garcia was being delusional about thinking he would out-scramble a Jiu-Jitsu expert like Dillon Danis. According to Kavanagh, Danis is 'a black belt who strangles black belts'.