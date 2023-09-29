Conor McGregor's training partner is holding down a landscaping job while eyeing PFL's $1M payday

Throughout the years, Conor McGregor has enjoyed the support of a multitude of training partners. The likes of Gunnar Nelson and Dillon Danis come to mind, both of whom have helped tighten up the Irishman's grappling skills. Another fighter who trains alongside him is PFL bantamweight Frans Mlambo.

The South African national trains out of Dublin, Ireland in Straight Blast Gym and is known by his two aliases, 'The Black Mamba' and more noticeably 'The Zulu Irishman'. The latter is similar to McGregor's former friend and training partner Artem Lobov's 'The Russian Irishman' nickname.

While Conor McGregor has reached the height of MMA success, Frans Mlambo is in the same predicament where many fighters find themselves: holding down a second job. Mlambo works as a landscaper, having been given the opportunity by a training partner to help ease his pre-PFL financial burdens.

This stems from a two-year period prior to signing with the PFL, during which Mlambo was unable to secure a single fight. While he still landscapes, Mlambo spoke to The Sun and outlined his plans to win the $1 million global season in the PFL in 2024, but first he must win the qualifying tournament:

"Winning the $100k and qualifying won't really change as much as I would like it to but winning the million... that is what I'm looking at, that's my goal right now. If I get to that, that will obviously change everything."

Mlambo is currently in the semi-finals of the qualifying tournament. To make his way to the final, which is set for December 8, he must defeat Francesco Nuzzi on Saturday. Winning the qualifying tournament won't just earn him a place in next year's global season but a $100,000 cash prize as well.

Conor McGregor's feud with Artem Lobov

At one point, Conor McGregor was close friends with Artem Lobov. The pair were more than just training partners. The Irishman was even credited with giving Lobov a UFC career, considering the Russian's poor record, as he is one of the few well-known fighters to have more losses than wins.

However, their friendship has completely broken down after Lobov recently sued McGregor, demanding five percent of the Irishman's $600 million earnings after he sold his majority in Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. Lobov claimed to have conducted business deals and market research for the product.