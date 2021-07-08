Conor McGregor says he will fight rumored stand-in Rafael dos Anjos at the same time as Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Conor McGregor is ready to fight Dustin Poirier and Rafael dos Anjos "at the same time" at UFC 264.

It was reported earlier by MMA journalist Damon Martin that Rafael dos Anjos was in Las Vegas for the week and was seen training and cutting weight at the fighter hotel. Even though UFC never made any official announcement for a backup, Martin hinted at the idea that Rafael dos Anjos is possibly filling that position.

Rafael Dos Anjos is in Las Vegas this week and he was seen at the fighter hotel cutting weight with his trainers.



UFC never made any official announcement about a backup for McGregor vs. Poirier 3 but take that for what you will... #UFC264 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 8, 2021

A few hours after Martin's tweet, Conor McGregor sent out a tweet of his own, asking to fight Rafael dos Anjos at the same time as Dustin Poirier.

Put dos anjos in at the same time. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 8, 2021

Rafael dos Anjos last competed in November 2020 when he faced Paul Felder, who stepped in on short notice after Islam Makhachev had to pull out due to a staph infection. Even though RDA won the fight via split decision, fans and experts alike heaped praise on Paul Felder for taking up the fight at the last minute while being semi-retired.

To say that it would be disappointing and disheartening for fans would be an understatement if Rafael dos Anjos has to step in for either Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. However, precautions must be taken and the promotion is doing exactly that by asking the no.7-ranked lightweight to be ready just in case.

Rafael dos Anjos was scheduled to face Conor McGregor at UFC 196

The best, as well as the worst, thing about mixed martial arts is how quickly things turn around in the sport.

Rafael dos Anjos was supposed to meet Conor McGregor to defend his lightweight belt at UFC 196 at MGM Grand Arena. He had to withdraw from the fight due to a broken foot and was replaced by Nate Diaz on short notice. The matchup led to Conor McGregor's first UFC loss and paved the way for one of the most iconic rivalries the UFC has ever seen.

RDA later lost the title to Eddie Alvarez, who Conor McGregor defeated at UFC 205 to be crowned the new lightweight champion. The world stood witness to history in the making as 'The Notorious' perched atop the cage in New York's historic Madison Square Garden as the UFC's first-ever 'Champ-Champ'.

Rafael dos Anjos never got to fight Conor McGregor after that missed opportunity, but he has expressed an interest in facing the Irishman in the years since.

