Conor McGregor scoffs at Floyd Mayweather's payout of UFC 264 bet

After losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, it would appear Conor McGregor hasn't lost his sense of humor. The Irish superstar disputed the result of the fight, which was a win for Poirier via doctor's stoppage. McGregor has called for a rematch as soon as he recovers from the broken leg that caused the loss.

However, one of his former opponents and one of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather, is reaping the rewards of McGregor's loss. 'Money' took to Twitter to show his fans an image of a bet he put on Poirier to win the fight. He captioned the tweet:

"Dustin Poirier, thanks for getting me paid!"

He won the bet and took home a hefty profit of over $35000 after putting up $50000 on Poirier. However, Conor Mcgregor found this quite hilarious as he replied to the tweet with some laughing emojis and mocked Mayweather for winning just "35k".

35k 😂😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

It's good to see that Conor McGregor is in high spirits even after his devastating injury. However, in some great news for his fans, Conor took to Twitter to keep his fans updated about the surgery and uploaded a video to say that everything went fine.

He also revealed that he's going to wear a cast for six weeks, and then the recovery work will start. McGregor thanked his fans and well-wishers for their support in the video.

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Conor McGregor and his loss against Dustin Poirier

McGregor's trilogy fight against Poirier ended in tragedy after he broke his left leg's lower tibia, commonly known as the shin bone. The bizarre incident occurred at the end of the opening round of the UFC 264 main event.

He'll now need a lot of time to recover from this injury, and while he promised to come back better, his fans will be wondering if Conor McGregor will ever be the same. Meanwhile, this was a great result for Poirier as he will now fight lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the belt.

Dustin Poirier opens up as a favorite in a title fight with Charles Oliveira:



Charles Oliveira +155 (31/20)

Dustin Poirier -180 (5/9)



(odds via @betonline_ag) #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/EAuW72yFBP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

