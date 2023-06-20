Conor McGregor seemingly aims cryptic 'pea head' tweet at Dustin Poirier ahead of BMF fight

Conor McGregor has used the term 'pea head' to address Dustin Poirier on multiple occassions in the past. 'Notorious' is now back with a fresh dig at Poirier ahead of his BMF clash against Justin Gaethje.

McGregor recently responded to a clip of comedian Theo Von unabashedly expressing his dislike for French people. Seemingly bringing up Poirier's French roots, the Irishman wrote on Twitter:

"Pea head is of French origin."

Dustin Poirier is of Acadian-French origin, which is basically the population driven out by the British from the captured French colony of Acadia (now Nova Scotia). These people settled down in the southern region of Louisiana and came to be known as 'Cajuns', a term Poirier is extremely proud of.

Eager to educate people about his ethnicity, 'The Diamond' said in a previous interview with Flo Combat:

“A lot of people don’t realize the term Cajun describes a region in Louisiana. The Acadians were forced out of Nova Scotia and went down to settle in Louisiana. Lafayette, the place Daniel Cormier and I are from, is kind of the center of that area. People think Cajun is like some other word for hillbilly or some sh** like that, but it’s a term that describes an area and the people from that area. “Hell yeah I’m Cajun. I’m not rocking the rubber boots and toting around fishing gear but that’s my blood right there.”

The origins of Conor McGregor's 'pea head' dig at Dustin Poirier

'Pea head' was Conor McGregor's catchphrase for insulting Dustin Poirier ahead of their UFC 257 clash in January 2021. Poirer was more baffled than irked by the term as it simply didn't make sense to him.

However, McGregor subsequently went on to detail his reasoning behind the coining of the term which had mostly to do with the size of Poirier's head. 'Notorious' said in an interview:

"A pea head is like a, you know, a pea that you eat. It's like a small little green pea. He just has an unusually small head I believe. With a weird little goatee. So that's what that is."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below:

