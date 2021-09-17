Conor McGregor seemingly gives Artem Lobov a timeline of his return to Ireland

UFC superstar Conor McGregor took to Twitter to share that the Irishman will return to his home nation next month, in October.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @RusHammerMMA @SirStevoTimothy Quality! The Russian Block Hammer 🔨 great stuff lads I be back next month @RusHammerMMA @SirStevoTimothy Quality! The Russian Block Hammer 🔨 great stuff lads I be back next month

"Quality! The Russian Block Hammer...great stuff lads I be back next month"

'The Notorious' replied to a conversation between his friend Artem Lobov and Stevo Timothy.

Timothy commended Lobov for his dedication and hard work. He also posted a picture of 'The Russian Hammer' holding the Irish and Russian flags.

Conor McGregor was ecstatic to see the spirit of the conversation between the two athletes. His tweet could suggest that the Irishman will return to his home nation next month.

Lobov recently retired from professional MMA. He is one of Conor McGregor's best friends and is often seen training with the Irish mega-star. Replying to Stevo Timothy's appreciative post about him, Artem Lobov tweeted:

"Thank you for letting me play a small part in your success story Stevo!! Keep fighting the good fight brother, we are with you!!"

Artem Lobov @RusHammerMMA @SirStevoTimothy @TheNotoriousMMA Thank you for letting me play a small part in your success story Stevo!! Keep fighting the good fight brother, we are with you!! 👊🇮🇪🇷🇺 @SirStevoTimothy @TheNotoriousMMA Thank you for letting me play a small part in your success story Stevo!! Keep fighting the good fight brother, we are with you!! 👊🇮🇪🇷🇺

Conor McGregor is currently in the United States. He is recovering from the injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The outspoken 33-year-old was sighted in several locations within the States in the last couple of days. McGregor was seen in New York at the recently concluded MTV Video Music Awards. He got into an altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at the event.

The Irishman was then spotted pool-side in Beverly Hills, California, where he was seen spending time with his family.

Most recently, he was spotted at an orthopedic recovery center in Los Angeles.

Conor McGregor's return to Ireland could mean early preparations for his octagon comeback in 2022

Conor McGregor may finish his recovery regime in Ireland. 'The Notorious' will look to train with his coach John Kavanagh at SBG Ireland in preparation for his anticipated return.

The approximate timeline for Conor McGregor's return, given by doctors, was early 2022.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh