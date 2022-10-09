Conor McGregor seemingly hurts himself while shooting 'Road House' remake, posts picture of bruise

Irish superstar Conor McGregor is all set to make his Hollywood debut with a remake of the '80s cult classic film 'Road House.' 'The Notorious' will act alongside Jake Gyllenhall, who will play the starring role in the movie.

The Irishman recently shared an image on his Instagram account where he appears to have hurt himself while shooting for the movie.

McGregor has been sharing posts and pictures of the shooting on his social media.

A few days ago, while bragging about his upcoming movie with Gyllenhall, McGregor took a jibe at Michael Bisping's acting career. The Irishman then deleted the tweet, but he and Bisping went back and forth.

"All these little twerps wanna be actors now. Little twerps, There's Only One Mac Daddy. Bad to the bone but with a good heart. Action with Jake gyl or Rom com with Sarah Jessica. Bisping, member that show you were in. Ye me neither"

Later, 'The Notorious' shared a voice note where he said he respected 'The Count' and was only 'acting' in his previous posts.

"Hey Mike, it's Conor here. Just getting on about that video, the last one I saw you didn't understand. I was simply acting. And I thought you would have known. Brother, all love, my man. God bless the show, God bless the fam, and God bless my man. Oh yeah!"

Daniel Cormier names the fighter Conor McGregor should face upon his return

Conor McGregor has been out of action since July 2021. The Irishman's last octagon appearance took place at UFC 264 when he took on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight.

An unfortunate leg injury at the end of the first round rendered McGregor unable to compete, and the fight was halted. 'The Diamond' was declared the winner by TKO via doctor stoppage.

Conor Mcgregor has been recovering from the injury ever since and has been posting about his progress on social media. 'Mystic Mac' has teased a comeback to fighting several times, but no official announcement regarding the date or the opponent has yet been made. That has not stopped people from talking about the Irishman's future in the UFC and the fighters they would like for him to compete against upon his return.

Daniel Cormier recently said that he was interested in McGregor going toe-to-toe with Justin Gaethje. 'DC' believes 'The Highlight' would make for a great comeback fight for McGregor after the Irishman's recovery from injury:

"As a fan of the fight game, this is one [Conor McGregor vs Justin Gaethje] that I would love to see, but is this the fight for McGregor being that McGregor is coming off of such a massive injury? The world would love it."

