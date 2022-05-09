Conor McGregor seemingly ready for trilogy, responds to Nate Diaz's "July 30th" callout

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz might be on a collision course for the third time. Responding to a callout from Diaz, the Irishman claimed that he is down for a trilogy bout this summer.

Diaz initially posted a tweet implying that he is ready to fight at 170lbs in July. Stockton's favorite son wrote on Twitter:

"July 30th 170lbs"

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 July 30th 170lbs July 30th 170lbs

A Nate Diaz fan account then brought up the trilogy fight against McGregor, also tagging the Irishman in the tweet.

"THE TRILOGY. ITS ON. @thenotoriousMMA strap that leg up"

Seemingly game for a third outing against Stockton's favorite, McGregor replied:

"Strapped bro. Sig sour jellies"

Dustin Poirier, who is eyeing a welterweight clash against Diaz, also expressed interest in a summer outing.

McGregor was undefeated in seven UFC outings when he faced Diaz for the first time at UFC 196 in 2016. Diaz stopped the surging prospect in his tracks, scoring a second-round submission win via a rear-naked choke. The Irishman exacted revenge via a majority decision in the subsequent rematch at UFC 202 later that year. With only fight left in Diaz's contract, a trilogy fight against 'The Notorious' is certainly the most lucrative deal for the Stockton native.

Conor McGregor also interested in fighting Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor seemingly has a myriad of opponents waiting to welcome him to the octagon. The Irish superstar has his eyes on both the lightweight and welterweight titles despite going 1-3 in his last four UFC outings. Additionally, 'The Notorious' was recently called out by Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler following their respective wins at UFC 274.

Watch Oliveira's callout to McGregor below:

"Hey, Conor McGregor you coming up or are you gonna run away?!" 🗣In what was a fantastic performance, Charles Oliveira calls out Conor McGregor!Could we see Charles Vs Conor for the title in the summer? #UFC 274 | #UFC "Hey, Conor McGregor you coming up or are you gonna run away?!" 🗣In what was a fantastic performance, Charles Oliveira calls out Conor McGregor! Could we see Charles Vs Conor for the title in the summer? 👀🎥- @btsportufc #UFC274 | #UFC https://t.co/1TgAYWDeCu

Although McGregor is contemplating a move up to 170 lbs, he will consider cutting down to lightweight for a title shot against 'Do Bronx'. Responding to Oliveira, the 33-year-old wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

“I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do.”

McGregor is also not opposed to fighting Chandler, who is willing to take on the stacked Irish superstar at welterweight. 'The Notorious' appeared to be interested in a potential future matchup even if not an immediate one.

Edited by Allan Mathew