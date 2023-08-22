Conor McGregor sends violent warning to Tony Ferguson after 'El Cucuy' admits to things that've gone wrong with his fighting career

Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson have made it clear that they are not fans of one another. 'El Cucuy', who is on a six-fight losing streak, recently shared footage of himself training to Twitter, captioning the post with a list of things that have gone wrong, as well as his plans to correct things, stating:

"1.) Haven’t Sparred Good Since Barboza or Thompson, 2.) Only Time I Find Myself In A Cage Is When I Fight, 3.) Since Pandemic None of This S**t Has Been Fun, 4.) I Used To Smile A Lot Moar When I Was Competing, 5.) Been So Busy Taking Care Of Others Instead Of Myself, Continuted ⬇️"

"Continued ⬇️, 7.) Created Boundaries Between Those Who Are Bad For Me, 8.) Structured Myself So I Don’t Make The Same Mistakes, 9.) No I’m Not Retiring & F**k Those Who Think I Should, 10.) I Have Work To Do & I’m One Pissed Off MF, -Champ ⚔️🕶️ -CSO- [United States flag] 🏆 [Mexico flag] # 🎠"

While Ferguson was attempting to reflect on his six-fight losing streak, which followed a 12-fight winning streak, McGregor made it clear that there is no love lost on his end, tweeting:

"I’m gonna end you and badly. I’ve not forgot."

Despite McGregor's response, a bout between the two fighters remains unlikely. 'The Notorious' has already laid out his return plans in which he hopes to face Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje then Nate Diaz. Ferguson, who has lost to each of those three fighters during his recent skid, noted that he does not plan to retire. It would not be surprising, however, if he has a tune-up match to rebuild his confidence.

Conor McGregor looking to make his return in December

Fans have spent more than two years awaiting Conor McGregor's return to the octagon after the former double champ broke his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. 'The Notorious' has been adamant about his plans to fight before the end of 2023, however, that appeared to be no sure thing after UFC President Dana White recently shared that the promotion is looking to book his return bout early next year.

While McGregor seemingly confirmed that his return could be delayed, he shared an update on Monday, tweeting:

"December is back on the table!"

Although it is unclear if McGregor will return at UFC 296, the final pay-per-view event of 2023 remains without a headliner. 'The Notorious' will likely need an exemption to fight as he reportedly failed to enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency testing pool in time to meet their six-month requirement for a return this year.