Conor McGregor shares 6-word reaction to billionaire son Anant Ambani's watch collection

Conor Mcgregor is one of the wealthiest sportsmen in the world, and a lover of the finer things in life, especially luxury watches. So, it should come as no surprise that he took to Instagram to praise Anant Ambani, son of multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani, for his luxury watch collection.

Specifically, the Irishman shared an Instagram post on his story, which went over the younger Ambani's five most valued watches, consisting of two Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time 5990/1422G watches, with one featuring rubies, while the other sported emeralds.

The other three watches were a Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon, Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime 6300G-010, and Richard Mille RM 56-02 Tourbillon Sapphire. This greatly impressed McGregor, who is an avid watch collector himself.

"This guy has some watch collection."

A screenshot of Conor McGregor's Instagram story about Anant Ambani's watch collection

The Irishman is rarely impressed with the wealth of others and has vowed to become a billionaire himself, which would make him one of the few athletes to do so. Given his multitude of business ventures, he is on course for even greater wealth than he has already attained.

McGregor founded Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey, which surged in popularity and attained such global reach that he and his business partners were able to sell their majority stake to Proximo Spirits, which had previously owned 49% of it, in a deal worth an estimated $600 million.

Whether the Irishman succeeds in reaching the billionaire milestone remains to be seen, as he is still intent on pursuing fights in MMA, most notably aiming to fight both Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz in quick succession.

Conor McGregor does more with his wealth than buy watches

While Conor McGregor appreciates luxury watches, he is also a lover of luxury vehicles. He most notably purchased a Lamborghini 63, which, as the name implies, is a 63-foot sport yacht and one that the former UFC double champion has flaunted on social media, especially Instagram.

The yacht is worth $3.6 million and became the envy of many of the Irishman's contemporaries in MMA. However, it has also been referenced as a symptom of one of the reasons behind McGregor's decline as a fighter; he is too wealthy to grind as hard as he used to.