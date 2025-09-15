  • home icon
  Conor McGregor shares five-word reaction to Terence Crawford's win over Canelo Alvarez

Conor McGregor shares five-word reaction to Terence Crawford's win over Canelo Alvarez

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 15, 2025 04:11 GMT
Conor McGregor (left) reacts to Terence Crawford
Conor McGregor (left) reacts to Terence Crawford's (right) win. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Terence Crawford’s victory over Canelo Alvarez sent shockwaves through boxing, and Conor McGregor was quick to add his thoughts. The Irishman delivered a five-word reaction on social media that drew attention to both Crawford and Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh, who bankrolled the historic event.

Crawford defeated Alvarez by unanimous decision in Las Vegas to become the undisputed super middleweight champion, with scorecards reading 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113. The win further elevated Crawford’s legacy as one of the most complete fighters of his era, while Alvarez suffered a setback after years of dominance across multiple divisions.

Crawford is believed to have earned $50 million from the bout, while Alvarez walked away with reported earnings of $150 million. McGregor praised both Crawford and Alalshikh on an Instagram story, writing:

“Congrats, Turki! Well done, Bud!”

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Conor McGregor reacts to Terence Crawford&#039;s win over Canelo Alvarez. [Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]
Conor McGregor reacts to Terence Crawford's win over Canelo Alvarez. [Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

The gesture also came as McGregor continues to build anticipation for his comeback, with plans to fight at the UFC White House event in June 2026. After years away from competition due to injury, McGregor has signaled that his return is firmly on track.

Conor McGregor vows his return at UFC White House card

Conor McGregor is determined to headline the UFC’s first-ever event at the White House in June 2026. The former two-division champion has been sidelined since July 2021 after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier, with a subsequent toe injury delaying his comeback further.

The announcement of President Donald Trump’s America 250 celebration, which will feature a UFC card on the White House lawn, reignited McGregor’s push to compete again. He has already re-entered the UFC’s anti-doping program to show that his intent is serious.

UFC CEO Dana White has suggested McGregor’s involvement is likely, though no opponents have been confirmed. Talking about his return in an interview with Adam Glym, McGregor said:

“I’m ecstatic! The Mac is back and what better event than to grace the White House lawn for a straightener. What I do best. I’m very, very excited. Very eager. Very motivated. Bring it on, baby.”
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
