  • "That's my event" - Conor McGregor makes bold vow about potential UFC White House comeback fight 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 13, 2025 04:43 GMT
Conor McGregor wants to return at UFC White House card.
Conor McGregor is aiming for the biggest stage for his return, and he recently shared positive updates for his fans. The Irish star has made it clear he wants to headline the UFC card planned for the White House tied to America’s 250th birthday.

McGregor called the card “my event” in an interview with Adamy Glyn. Sharing his excitement to be back in action, McGregor said:

“I’m ecstatic. The Mac is back, and what better event than to grace the White House lawn?... I'm very, very excited, very eager, very motivated. Bring it on, baby! That's a definitely, that's a definitely! For sure, that's my event."
Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

UFC CEO Dana White has backed McGregor to lead the show. While fighters like Jon Jones have also thrown their names in the mix to fight on the historic card, White said he needs someone he can count on to show up.

McGregor, according to White, fits that bill. The former UFC double champion has not fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021. The event is tentatively scheduled for June, and White recently revealed that he will start working on putting the card together early next year.

Merab Dvalishvili claims Conor McGregor wants to train with him for potential UFC White House card

Merab Dvalishvili revealed that Conor McGregor reached out to train together ahead of his planned UFC comeback at the White House event in 2026. The historic card is set for the South Lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary.

Dvalishvili shared the news on the Full Send Podcast, explaining that McGregor called him via FaceTime to coordinate training. The bantamweight champion said he will join McGregor once his own fights are completed, including a title defense against Cory Sandhagen. 'The Machine' said:

“I think he’s really motivated. Actually, when I was in China, I met his friends and we FaceTimed, and he asked me if we could train. I said, ‘Let’s go, Conor. I would like to train with you.’ Now I have a fight, I’m not gonna go [anywhere]. After my fight, I wanna fight again this year. After, I can go visit him. We both follow each other on Instagram. Hopefully, we can do it. I’m excited for him. I would like to see him in a White House fight.”
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
