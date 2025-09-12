UFC CEO shares new details for White House event, Joe Rogan reacts to Charlie Kirk shooting, Dana White responds to Eddie Hearn: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Dana White provided key updates on the UFC’s planned White House event, Joe Rogan and Charlie Sheen reacted to the shocking Charlie Kirk shooting, and Eddie Hearn reignited boxing’s promotional wars by directly challenging White. Let's break them all down:

Dana White reveals more details for UFC White House card

The UFC’s long-rumored White House fight card now has a clearer timeline. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed he will begin booking fights in February 2026 for the historic June event on the South Lawn.

Speaking on The Jim Rome Show, White hinted that Conor McGregor could play a starring role. He said:

“I’ll start making this card in February. If it all plays out that way, Conor could be on the card."

McGregor, who hasn’t fought since 2021, remains one of the UFC’s biggest stars and has expressed interest in fighting at the White House. Jon Jones, meanwhile, also threw his name into the mix, claiming he’s been training five times a week to prepare.

Joe Rogan reacts to the Charlie Kirk shooting incident

The MMA world shifted its attention to tragedy this week after the shocking killing of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA. Kirk was fatally shot on Sept. 10 during a Q&A session at Utah Valley University.

On episode #2378 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and guest Charlie Sheen shared their live reactions to the incident. Rogan said:

“No one deserves this, folks. No one that has different opinions. No one deserves that. This is horrible. I know people are going to celebrate it because this is a f*cked time and people have really fallen into this trap of us against them."

Sheen added:

“Sometimes you’re in a crowd and it’s all love. It’s all love, and all they want is your signature or a photo. But there are so many of those moments where you spend time looking down. You’re looking down the entire time. I don’t think anybody wants to shoot me, but it’s the type of thing that just lives in the back of your mind. How could it not?”

Dana White embraces Eddie Hearn’s boxing challenge

Dana White has been actively co-promoting Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford under the TKO Boxing banner. Meanwhile, Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn made it clear he welcomes the competition.

White responded to Hearn in trademark fashion. Speaking in an interview with Jim Rome, he said:

“My guy, Eddie Hearn, whom I love and I respect him and I saw him today. He’s out there talking smack, he’s like, Dana is wrong, he can’t do this… I love this stuff. I look forward to it, too, Eddie. I can’t wait."

