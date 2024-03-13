Conor McGregor shares five-word reaction about Texas as he reacts to a viral Stevie Ray Vaughan clip

Conor McGregor has just taken to Instagram to express his reverence for the state of Texas in response to a clip of Stevie Ray Vaughan playing the guitar back in 1989. At the time, Vaughan was performing in Austin, Texas at a concert, when a string on his guitar snapped. However, Vaughan quickly switched guitars without any issues.

While sharing a clip of 'SRV' playing the guitar at that very same concert on his Instagram story, McGregor, in the caption, wrote:

"Thank you God for Texas"

Despite his love for Texas, McGregor has never fought in the state. Instead, all but one of the Irishman's bouts on American soil have been in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the only exception being his fight against Denis Siver, which took place in Boston, Massachusetts. In fact, the UFC has rarely hosted pay-per-views in Texas.

The last pay-per-view held in Texas was UFC 277 in 2022, which was headlined by Amanda Nunes, as she avenged her loss to Julianna Peña. Meanwhile, there has never been an Austin pay-per-view card. So if the UFC sees fit, they could book McGregor as the headliner for the first-ever Austin pay-per-view.

For now, McGregor's situation remains unclear, as he is still expected to face Michael Chandler at some point. However, their bout was announced early last year, but remains without an official date.

According to the Irishman's coach, John Kavanagh, the McGregor camp was pushing for UFC 300, but nothing came of it. Additionally, McGregor's desire for a headliner with Nate Diaz was also declined. So when, and if, the Irishman fights again, still remains a mystery.

Conor McGregor is the only major MMA champion that SBG Ireland has ever produced

Despite Conor McGregor's past praise for the coaching staff at SBG Ireland, John Kavanagh and co. have failed to produce any champions in major MMA organizations besides McGregor himself. 'The Notorious' captured the UFC featherweight title from José Aldo in record-breaking fashion.

Check out Conor McGregor knocking out José Aldo:

He scored the fastest knockout in UFC title fight history, before making history by becoming the first-ever simultaneous UFC two-division champion three fights later, when he TKO'd Eddie Alvarez in what is arguably his finest performance. Unfortunately, SBG Ireland has failed to reproduce championship magic with other fighters.