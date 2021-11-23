"Me and all you pull out merchants are not the same!" - Conor McGregor shares a picture from UFC 264 fight camp to prove he was training with multiple stress fractures in his leg

Conor McGregor may have suffered a devastating loss in his last UFC outing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, but he seems determined to make the walk to the octagon again.

The Irishman previously claimed he had multiple stress fractures above the ankle heading into his trilogy with Poirier, during which he suffered a gruesome broken leg.

To prove his point, McGregor has now shared a picture of himself from the UFC 264 fight camp, where he is seen training with a shin pad taped to his left leg.

"I will no have issue returning from this injury. Not an iota of issue. I’ve already prepared for a fight under these exact conditions. Here is a snap from my last camp. At @McGregorFast HQ with team. Shin pad taped on to the left leg due to stress fractures / trauma."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I will no have issue returning from this injury. Not an iota of issue. I’ve already prepared for a fight under these exact conditions. Here is a snap from my last camp. At @McGregorFast HQ with team. Shin pad taped on to the left leg due to stress fractures / trauma. I will no have issue returning from this injury. Not an iota of issue. I’ve already prepared for a fight under these exact conditions. Here is a snap from my last camp. At @McGregorFast HQ with team. Shin pad taped on to the left leg due to stress fractures / trauma. https://t.co/xkBV3HcXXZ

Conor McGregor followed up with another tweet. In it, he had a bold and powerful message for all of his adversaries in the sport. He said:

"Me and all you pull out merchants are not the same! You are b*tch made and I’m now steel. This game has just begun. Know that all my enemies are of similar age and experience, and for this reason, I hereby declare this war forever! McGregor Forever ⚔️"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Me and all you pull out merchants are not the same!

You are bitch made and I’m now steel.

This game has just begun. Know that all my enemies are of similar age and experience, and for this reason,

I hereby declare this war forever!

McGregor Forever ⚔️ Me and all you pull out merchants are not the same! You are bitch made and I’m now steel. This game has just begun. Know that all my enemies are of similar age and experience, and for this reason, I hereby declare this war forever! McGregor Forever ⚔️

In the wake of Conor McGregor's apparent decline in the sport, fans and analysts have suggested that the Irish star's growing wealth and lavish lifestyle could be the primary reasons behind his lack of form. Dismissing such remarks, McGregor wrote:

"They say time and time again that my accumulated wealth has quelled my fire. They are wrong. @McGregorFast"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

They are wrong. They say time and time again that my accumulated wealth has quelled my fire.They are wrong. @McGregorFast They say time and time again that my accumulated wealth has quelled my fire.They are wrong. @McGregorFast https://t.co/MXUH93dUG2

Conor McGregor suffered back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and UFC 264. The Irishman has slid down the lightweight rankings ever since and currently sits at No.9.

Who will Conor McGregor face on his UFC return?

While Conor McGregor has shown a strong desire to settle his rivalry with Dustin Poirier upon his return, there won't be a shortage of options for the Irishman when he makes his comeback.

The likes of Max Holloway, Tony Ferguson, Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Chandler are some of the top guys who have shown interest in welcoming 'The Notorious' back to the octagon.

After an all-out war with Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler called for a 2022 fight with McGregor by sharing a photoshopped photo of the two staring down at a weigh-in.

McGregor quickly replied to Chandler, stating that he would be keen to share the octagon with him. He also congratulated 'Iron' on his performance against Gaethje.

"I'm down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats! @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!

Tony Ferguson also called out the Irishman last month, saying he has some business to settle with the Irishman.

UFC featherweight contender and McGregor's former rival Max Holloway also expressed interest in a fight with the UFC megastar during a post-fight interview after his clash with Yair Rodriguez.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There is no denying that Conor McGregor is very eager to return to the UFC. In a now-deleted tweet, 'The Notorious' hinted that he will be back in action by mid-2022.

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by Harvey Leonard