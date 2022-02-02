Conor McGregor shares rare childhood image in throwback post

Conor Mcgregor recently shared two childhood photos of himself on social media.

'The Notorious' uploaded the two pictures to his Instagram stories in a throwback post. In the first one, McGregor can be seen with his mother and sister.

Conor McGregor shares a childhood picture of himself with his family [Image credits: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

In the second picture, McGregor can be seen wearing shoes that feature Bart Simpson from 'The Simpsons'.

Conor McGregor posts a childhood picture of himself wearing Bart Simpson's shoes [Image credits: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

McGregor was born in Crumlin, Dublin. The Irishman then went on to name his whiskey brand after the place he spent his childhood in:

"I come from a place called Crumlin, in Dublin 12. It's a place dear to my heart. It's where I learned how to fight; it made me who I am today. It's a place I'm still very much a part of every single day of my life. So, that's where the name came from. It's proper Irish whiskey and twelve is my hometown. Growing up on the streets of Dublin 12, I learned the values of loyalty and hard work. I respect other Irish whiskeys, but I am coming in strong, with passion and with purpose. I am the founder of this company and I am going to give it my all," said McGregor.

Conor McGregor plans to quit drinking in order to prepare for his UFC return

Conor McGregor recently uploaded a post to his Instagram account where he revealed his intentions to abstain from alcohol. 'The Notorious' said that he would do so in order to focus on his training and to prepare for his comeback:

"For my fighting fans, I want to say I know I am enjoying myself with my liquid, but very soon I will be immersing my self in full training again with complete abstention from my wonderful creations of Spirit and Ale. Just 5 more minutes Ma.”

McGregor was last seen in action at UFC 264 when he took on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight. 'Mystic Mac' suffered a gruesome leg injury in the first round and lost the fight via doctor stoppage.

Since then, the Irishman has been on a path to recovery and has shared posts of himself training on social media.

