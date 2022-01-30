Conor McGregor promises to quit drinking and prepare for UFC comeback - "I will be immersing myself in full training"

Conor McGregor has suggested he’ll quit drinking ahead of his UFC comeback.

The ‘Notorious’ megastar recently took to Instagram to assert that he plans to abstain from alcohol consumption and fully focus on his training. McGregor’s post referenced his 'Forged Irish Stout', which is one of the most popular beverages at his Black Forge Inn pub in Dublin, Ireland.

Furthermore, the images in the post also featured the whiskey brand that he represents and previously owned majority stakes in – Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. McGregor’s post read as follows:

“Sitting in actual awe at present. Can’t quite describe it. Last week, Saturday, the first day Ireland became free from restriction, and also coincidentally the anniversary of the late Arthur Guinness, @forgedirishstout outsold Guinness on premise for the first time. And everyday since! @forgedirishstout is now the clear leader in Stout sales for us! All of us in this industry know, for a Stout to do this is just unprecedented! Incredible! The fact it happened for the first time on that day in particular, I feel it a sign that I am on the right path here with all of this! Onwards and upwards we go!

"For my fighting fans, I want to say I know I am enjoying myself with my liquid, but very soon I will be immersing my self in full training again with complete abstention from my wonderful creations of Spirit and Ale. Just 5 more minutes Ma”

MMA legend Rashad Evans believes Conor McGregor can still be successful in his UFC return

Conor McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak and is 2-3 in his last five fights dating back to November 2016. While the Dublin native's critics believe he’s unlikely to ever return to the top of the UFC food chain, UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans disagrees.

Evans, an MMA legend, recently appeared on the Patrick Bet-David podcast. He explained that Conor McGregor can still be successful in the UFC as he’s fueled by the power of belief.

Comparing McGregor to boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Evans said:

"I think he can do, I mean if anybody who can come back and do it, it's McGregor because he was propelled by belief. He's one of those guys who was like Ali, he said it and he went out and did it so he can do that again."

Check out Evans' full interview on the podcast below:

Conor McGregor is recovering from a leg injury that he suffered in his last fight in July 2021. It's unclear as to who he'll fight next, but the consensus is that he's likely to compete in his comeback fight later this year.

