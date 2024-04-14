Conor McGregor shares two-word reaction to BMF Max Holloway's stunning performance at UFC 300

Conor McGregor congratulated Max Holloway for his legendary performance against Justin Gaethje.

At UFC 300, Holloway and Gaethje met inside the Octagon for a BMF title fight labeled "the people's main event." With massive expectations, the UFC superstars went toe-to-toe for five rounds in one of the greatest wars in promotional history.

With one second left, Holloway made history by landing a devastating right hand to leave Gaethje unconscious. The special moment quickly went viral on social media, as millions of people worldwide were shocked by what happened.

After getting his hand raised, Holloway did several interviews backstage, including a post-fight press conference. When asked about potentially facing McGregor in a BMF title fight, 'Blessed' responded by saying:

"We got options, brother. Conor [McGregor] likes to consider himself a BMF, right? So, we can figure that out."

The footage of Holloway's comments was shared on X, leading to McGregor saying:

"Congrats Max [winky face]"

Max Holloway could avenge a previous defeat to Conor McGregor. In August 2013, 'Blessed' and 'The Notorious' fought in a featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night 26, with the latter emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

What's next for Conor McGregor and Max Holloway in the Octagon?

Max Holloway called out featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who was sitting cageside, during his UFC 300 post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. Meanwhile, Holloway has plenty of options moving forward, as a lightweight title shot or BMF title defense are also opportunities to consider.

As for Conor McGregor, fans have waited patiently for his Octagon return, with his last fight being against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The former two-division UFC champion has fully recovered from his devastating leg injury, and he's ready to silence the doubters by competing in his 15th promotional bout.

During the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, Dana White announced McGregor and Michael Chandler will fight in a welterweight bout on June 29 at UFC 303. The highly-anticipated event goes down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada during International Fight Week.

Watch White announce McGregor vs Chandler and two other high-profile fights below:

