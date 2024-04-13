"I'm barely touched" - Conor McGregor believes he's "as fresh as it gets" in MMA, calls for four to eight fights a year

Conor McGregor has weighed in on the speculation surrounding his long-awaited return to professional combat sports competition and highlighted that he'd like to compete frequently.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has been out of action after suffering a gruesome leg injury in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor returned to film 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 as a coach, opposite rival coach and UFC lightweight 'Iron' Michael Chandler in 2023.

'The Notorious' posted an announcement video heading into the New Year, asserting that he'll fight Chandler on June 29, 2024. The UFC 303 pay-per-view is booked to transpire on the date, but the promotion has yet to announce its headliner.

In the ensuing weeks, the Irishman has consistently suggested that he'll fight Chandler on June 29. Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White recently teased a major comeback announcement concerning McGregor.

Furthermore, in a recent appearance on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden, McGregor addressed his return to the fight game, alluding to his highly-anticipated comeback to the UFC's famed octagon. The 35-year-old notably indicated that the wear and tear, which afflicts many fighters and pushes them into retirement, isn't something that's affected him.

Emphasizing that he's taken minimal damage, McGregor implied that he'd like to fight four times this year and eight times next year. 'The Notorious' stated:

"I'm barely touched. I only got clicked once, and then the leg break. That's it. I've put more people to sleep than anesthesia. So far as freshness, I'm as fresh as it gets in this business."

He added:

"Maybe if I can get a nice roll going, which I'm hoping for, and I get a nice four fights in a year, and then eight fights again next year. Maybe then there's more trauma, there's more of wins and losses, or who knows? But right now to this day, not an iota. My faculties are there. I'm fresh. I'm sharp. And let me get to go again." [Quotes courtesy of @ChampRDS on X via This Life of Mine with James Corden]

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: 'The Notorious' drops an intriguing hint on the eve of UFC 300

Dana White has signaled that the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight is the UFC megastar's likeliest comeback matchup, hinting at McGregor returning at UFC 303. White's latest remarks came in light of McGregor's Instagram post during UFC 300 fight week.

The statement in the post made by 'The Notorious' read:

"THE FIGHT IS ON! MCGREGOR VS CHANDLER! See you on the date I said."

Apart from the showdown against Michael Chandler, McGregor has lately expressed interest in a potential trilogy clash against former UFC star Nate Diaz at UFC 306 (Sept. 14, 2024) that'll transpire at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

