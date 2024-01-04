"Makes it worse" - Ex-UFC fighter speaks from experience how Conor McGregor's leg break can affect comeback despite full recovery

The Conor McGregor leg break is one of the most well-known injuries in MMA history. So, it comes as no surprise that the likes of Josh Thomson, an ex-UFC fighter, are still covering the effects of such a crippling injury. On the WEIGHING IN podcast with 'Big' John McCarthy, he spoke of the Irishman's comeback.

Thomson specifically touched on the disadvantages that McGregor will now encounter as a fighter following the leg break. In particular, he spoke about the metal rod in the Irishman's shin and how it could negatively impact his chances against Michael Chandler.

"I would have given, probably Conor, the advantage a little bit prior to the leg break. But I think the calf kicks and the leg kicks against Chandler are something you really need to use. People think because, oh he's got the plate in his legs, he'll be able to kick... no. It's gonna make it worse. I've had a plate in my leg since 2008, 2009. It doesn't make it better. It makes it worse."

Check out Josh Thomson talk (6:21) about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler in the clip below:

The Irishman has been expected to make his octagon return against Chandler since February of last year. But there was no official date for the pair's bout throughout most of 2023. However, recently, 'The Notorious' finally announced what fans had been waiting for nearly a year.

McGregor revealed that his return bout will be against Chandler and that it is scheduled for an as-of-yet unbooked pay-per-view on June 29. Furthermore, the matchup will reportedly take place at middleweight, if McGregor is to be believed. The UFC has not corroborated his claims with an official announcement as of now.

The cause of Conor McGregor's leg injury

Conor McGregor snapped his shin in two when he took on Dustin Poirier in the pair's trilogy bout at UFC 264 in July 2021. While it is difficult to pinpoint the exact cause, McGregor entered the fight with micro-fractures in his leg, and a particular front kick he threw led to an inadvertent collision between his shin and Poirier's elbow.

This may very well have set the stage for the fracture. Towards the end of round one, the Irishman threw a straight left and missed. After stepping back onto his rear leg, the weight he'd placed on it caused his shin to break.