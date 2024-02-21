Conor McGregor shares unfiltered two-word reaction to Irish PM Leo Varadkar walking out on journalist mid-question

Conor McGregor has been vocal about his desire for change in his home nation of Ireland, going as far as teasing a political career. 'The Notorious' recently reacted to footage of Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar walking out of a press briefing in the midst of a reporter speaking.

Ben Scallan of Gript was speaking as the PM walked off, stating:

"Taoiseach minister of Ireland, you set up the electoral commission specifically to find misinformation and that commission has repeatedly confirmed that the Constiution doesn't say... Minister of Ireland?"

Check out the footage of Leo Varadkar walking out of a press briefing below:

McGregor reshared the footage, simply adding:

"Vote NO!"

Check out Conor McGregor's response to the footage below:

Irish citizens will vote on two constitutional referendums on March 8, labeled The Family Amendment and The Care Amendment.

The Family Amendment seeks to expand the definition of family, including durable relationships outside of marriage. Meanwhile, The Care Amendment seeks to remove references to a woman's duties and life within the home.

Dana White gives blunt response regarding Conor McGregor's UFC return

Conor McGregor has remained inactive since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. While the former double champ has teased that he will return against Michael Chandler at International Fight Week in June, UFC President and CEO Dana White recently suggested that his comeback could be delayed until the fall.

The promotional frontman discussed the delays in the return of the UFC's biggest star with Kevin Iole, stating:

"He is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you could come back from. How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? The guys who break that bone - that's an issue right there, number one. Number two is Conor McGregor doesn't need the f**king money. So, when you don't need the money, it's not as easy. I mean, Khabib. Khabib doesn't need the money, Khabib retired."

When asked if 'The Notorious' is healthy enough to return, White responded:

"Well, I don't know that. Only Conor knows that. These are questions for Conor McGregor, not me. I know he's training. I don't know what level of training he's doing. I don't know what level of kicking he's doing right now. I don't know any of that stuff... I need to know the guy is in a full camp and he's ready to go."

Check out Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor's return below:

White acknowledged that booking a fight has a different dynamic when the fighter doesn't need the money. While McGregor's return date remains unclear, it appears that Chandler remains the opponent for the Irishman's highly anticipated return.