Conor McGregor signs former Premier League star and convicted criminal Anthony Stokes

Conor McGregor's efforts to bolster his soccer club's lineup have led him to sign polarizing ex-Irish soccer star Anthony Stokes.Stokes is a former English Premier League star who has played for clubs including Sunderland and Crystal Palace. However, his most notable stint came with Celtic. The 37-year-old has also donned the jersey for the Republic of Ireland.Earlier in June, 'The Notorious' took to the field for his Black Forge FC in the AUL Challenge Cup Final, where the team suffered a brutal 1-5 loss. The Club had won the league title earlier this year. Now, the former UFC champions seem to be bolstering their front line.Check out Conor McGregor in action for his soccer club below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPer a report by the Irish Mirror, Stokes confirmed the signing in an Instagram story, writing:&quot;Better get the dust knocked off the boots! @blackforge_fc. [H/T Irish Mirror]”While the former striker had a relatively successful 15-year career in soccer, he has gained infamy in recent years for his numerous run-ins with the law.In 2013, the controversial soccer star was handed a two-year suspension after headbutting a man in a Dublin nightclub. He was subsequently ordered to pay the victim, Anthony Bradley, $267,852 in damages following a high court hearing.In another incident, he was banned from contacting his ex-girlfriend Eilidh Scott for four years after he carried out a stalking campaign against her.Per the Irish Mirror's report, during the ordeal, he reportedly sent her 100s of extremely abusive texts and emails where he called her a &quot;s**t&quot; and &quot;w***e&quot; among other distasteful things. He also approached her residence, where he threatened Scott's mother to reveal her whereabouts.Most recently, he was handed a 15-month jail term last October after being involved in a high-speed chase while over the legal alcohol limit. During the incident, the law enforcement also seized $4,300 worth of cocaine from him.While he was handed a suspended sentence on appeal, he is still serving a five-year driving ban.Conor McGregor also suffered a legal setback recentlyLast year, Conor McGregor had to pay nearly $276,400 in damages to Nikita Hand, who accused him of raping her in Dublin in 2018. Earlier this year, the UFC star filed an appeal against the findings of the jury.McGregor appealed that his attorney believed his answers to the police should not have been presented in front of the jury. The UFC star's barrister also argued that one of the questions put before the jury that helped them reach a verdict should have been worded differently.Per a report by the BBC, His appeals were subsequently dismissed by three senior judges at the Court of Appeal.