Conor McGregor signs petition against Irish government proposing law seemingly curbing free speech in the nation

Conor McGregor has signed a petition that goes against the newly proposed Hate Speech Bill by the Irish Government.

The Irishman has been in the news recently for rumors of him running for President in the next elections. It all started when he criticized the Irish Government on their immigration policy and voting policies that gave immigrants the right to vote. More recently, McGregor signed a petition called 'Bin the Bill 2024'. He posted a screenshot of it on X:

"Signed. #FreeSpeech"

In the video by Free Speech Ireland, they explain the newly proposed law will have a dire effect on free speech in the country. According to the new law, anyone who shares or possesses any memes, cartoons, or any content that can be deemed 'hateful' could be put in jail. Even if the content is just on your phone and you have not read it or shared it, it is still applicable to you.

The new law would also curb the activity on political campaigning and civil issues and have dire effects on artistic expression through music, or even comedy. The Irish people are hitting out at the newly proposed bill and petitions to 'bin' it have already got thousands of votes.

Michael Chandler says he is not worried about Conor McGregor's strength at 185

Conor McGregor recently revealed that he would be fighting Michael Chandler this year during International Fight Week. The fight has not been officially announced yet but the Irishman states it will take place at 185 pounds, an unfamiliar weight for both fighters. In a recent YouTube video, Chandler spoke about fighting at that weight and how he is not worried about McGregor's power:

"He is not stronger than me, so I don't need to gain weight, I don't need to gain any more strength, I don't need to do any more than what I'm already doing. The dude is not stronger than me."

He added:

"Go out there and show me a video of Conor McGregor lifting heavy heavy weights. I actually looked before I got on this video, you can't find any videos."

Michael Chandler stated that although McGregor does look much bigger than what people expected him to look like, there is no power difference. The American believes he is stronger than 'The Notorious' based on the fact that there are no videos of the Irishman lifting heavy weights as Chandler does.

Watch the video below (Quotes from 6:09 onwards):