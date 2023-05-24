Conor McGregor uses a trick to look bigger in pictures, claims Stephen Thompson

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson recently revealed that Conor McGregor isn't really as big as he looks in pictures and that the Irishman uses a clever trick to achieve the effect.

'The Notorious' has been sidelined from the octagon since suffering a severe leg fracture against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, undergoing post-surgical recovery and physiotherapy.

During this time, McGregor kept his fans updated via pictures/videos on social media, and many couldn't help but notice his incredible increase in muscle mass and physical size.

While many speculated that steroids were involved in his mindblowing transformation, Conor McGregor vehemently objected to such allegations.

'Wonderboy' worked with 'The Notorious' on the set of the upcoming The Ultimate Fighter show and recently claimed that the Irishman looks bigger in photos by exploiting camera angles and barrel distortion effects.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Working with the great Steve Thompson. Givin' back to the game!

In a recent interview with LowKick MMA, Stephen Thompson explained McGregor's appearance and stated:

"He’s not a true welterweight... Most of the guys I fight walk around over 200 pounds. [McGregor] looks bigger, but he’s like 185lb at his heaviest."

He continued:

"He knows when the camera turns on. It’s like telepathy... We took a picture together and we’re in our fighting stance and he inches forward so when you look at the picture, he looks so much bigger than me. He knows how to do it.” (h/t mirror.co.uk)

Watch the full interview below:

Dustin Poirier predicts Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier recently weighed in on the highly anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight.

While a bout between the two explosive strikers has yet to be announced, they are expected to fight sometime later this year. Before that, McGregor will reprise his role as a coach on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Chandler.

Given that they're both 3-2 in their last five outings, it's tough to predict a winner between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. However, Dustin Poirier is backing his former Irish rival to emerge victorious in a potential showdown.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'The Diamond' claimed McGregor would finish Chandler within two rounds, stating:

"I think that if Conor comes back anything like he was, with his timing and rhythm... If he comes back similar to who he was before he left, I think he stops Michael Chandler... If Conor is who he was before the injury and stuff, I think two rounds, I think the fight is over in two rounds.”

Interestingly, both TUF coaches last tasted defeat against the Louisiana native.

#TheMMAHour



Dustin Poirier favors Conor McGregor to stop Michael Chandler within "two rounds" if McGregor is the same fighter as before his injury

