“Impossible for him” - Michael Chandler’s "career ending" prediction for Conor McGregor fight sparks fan frenzy on social media

Michael Chandler recently anticipated a stoppage win over Conor McGregor in their potential bout.

Following prolonged anticipation and delays, McGregor announced his highly awaited return to the octagon on New Year's Eve through social media. 'The Notorious' claimed he is set to face Chandler during the UFC's annual International Fight Week on Jun. 29, specifying that their fight would be in the middleweight division.

Conor McGregor's announcement

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Chandler offered a preview of his potential matchup against the former UFC two-division champion:

"It’s going to be a big card, it’s going to be fun, and I finish Conor within the first two rounds and after that probably end his career. There’s just too much more than what people think about on the surface level. I want battlegrounds of epic proportions, I want to stand in the cage with that man, I want to break that man’s will, I want to break his jaw."

Michael Chandler's comments (8:31):

Fans responded to Chandler's comments with a variety of reactions.

One wrote:

"Really depends on what version of Conor shows up"

Another commented:

"Impossible for him."

More reactions:

"I believe him, finish this cokehead roided up the embarrassment of the new McGregor, Michael 🙏🏻❤️"

"Mike said 'pretty much end his his career' like it was nothing God he's so gangsta for that."

Credits: @HappyPunch on X and Michael Chandler on YouTube.

Betting odds favor Conor McGregor in the potential showdown against Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler has been inactive since his appearance at UFC 281 in Nov. 2022, where he experienced a third-round submission defeat by Dustin Poirier. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has been sidelined since sustaining a leg injury in his last bout, also against Poirier, at UFC 264 in Jul. 2021.

However, the Irishman's reputation and prior achievements seem to have notably impacted betting the odds of his potential bout against Chandler.

According to DraftKings, 'The Notorious' initially emerged as a slight favorite, with odds set at -120. This implies that a $100 wager on him would generate a $183.33 return in the event of a win. Conversely, Chandler, labeled as the underdog at +100, would yield a $100 profit on a $100 bet, resulting in a total payout of $200. The initial line suggests a 54.55 percent likelihood of McGregor prevailing in the bout.