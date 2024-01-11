"I want to break his jaw, I want to separate him from consciousness" - Michael Chandler previews Conor McGregor fight

The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight is one that 'Iron' is more than tired of waiting for. Chandler recently took to his YouTube channel to offer his thoughts on McGregor's decision to announce their bout, and the former Bellator lightweight champion had plenty to say.

Chandler longs to lock horns with McGregor inside the octagon. However, after nearly a year of frustration boiling over, 'Iron' also wants to hurt the Irishman:

"I want battlegrounds of epic proportions. I want to stand in the cage with that man, I want to break that man's will. I want to break his jaw, I want to separate him from consciousness, completely flatline him inside the octagon, and then we say farewell to one of the sport's biggest, or the sport's biggest star."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (8:43):

The bout with Conor McGregor has been a point of frustration for Michael Chandler for some time now, as he has been waiting patiently in the wings for an official fight date. While McGregor recently announced that their matchup is scheduled to take place on June 29 at an as-of-yet unspecified UFC event, the promotion has not confirmed it.

Fans had initially hoped that the Irishman would headline UFC 300. Unfortunately, this does not appear to be the case.

Michael Chandler's UFC run so far

Michael Chandler spent the majority of his MMA career competing under the Bellator banner. But in 2021, he finally made his UFC debut against Dan Hooker, becoming the first person to finish the New Zealander with head strikes. The win, a first-round TKO, earned 'Iron' a crack at the then-vacant lightweight title.

Check out Michael Chandler celebrating his successful UFC debut below:

Despite a strong start against Charles Oliveira, he was ultimately TKO'd in round two at UFC 262. He subsequently lost to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 in a Fight of the Year winner before bouncing back with a thunderous knockout over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, where he became the first fighter to knock out Ferguson.

However, he failed to build off of that win, subsequently losing via submission to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281, meaning his UFC run consists of two wins and three defeats.