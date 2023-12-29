Michael Chandler takes backhanded jab at Conor McGregor ahead of alleged fight meeting

The lack of movement in the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler matchup has left the latter frustrated. In a recent series of tweets, 'Iron' hit out at McGregor by insinuating that the delay behind their bout was due to the Irishman avoiding him.

He referenced the Irishman's recent Abu Dhabi meeting with UFC CEO Dana White, hoping that the latter will be able to convince McGregor to face him.

Furthermore, Chandler mocked McGregor's documentary, 'McGregor Forever,' as well as the Irishman's assertion that his octagon return will be the greatest comeback in sports history.

The bout between Chandler and McGregor has been in the works since early 2023, with the UFC announcing the matchup back in February. Unfortunately, the Irishman's previous struggles with USADA's anti-doping program prevented him from returning as quickly as he would have liked.

Meanwhile, 'Iron' has grown frustrated the longer he waits on the sidelines. His bout with McGregor has no official date, however, the earliest possible event that could play host to their clash is UFC 300, as UFC 297, UFC 298, and UFC 299 are already fully stacked.

Despite fan anticipation for a McGregor return at UFC 300, the Irishman's head coach took part in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. During the interview, John Kavanagh spoke about the UFC's supposed plans for 'The Notorious,' stating that a possible UFC 300 return in April may not be on the table.

While Chandler believes that the Irishman is avoiding a fight with him, McGregor recently expressed his own frustration over not being able to fight as soon as he would have liked.

Michael Chandler's UFC record

Despite the world championship credentials from his previous Bellator run, Michael Chandler's time in the UFC has not been entirely successful from a competitive standpoint. He has won two fights and lost three across five fights in the promotion. His only wins were against Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson.

Check out Michael Chandler knocking out Tony Ferguson in the clip below:

Hooker is 3-4 in his last seven bouts, having only just reentered the top 10 at #9. Meanwhile, Ferguson is unranked and on a seven-fight losing streak, the longest in UFC history.