Conor McGregor slams Tony Ferguson's recent outburst, believes 'El Cucuy' is in denial

Conor McGregor recently criticized Tony Ferguson for his comments ahead of UFC 274 this weekend.

McGregor dismissed Ferguson's claims that he has been treated unfairly during his UFC career. Rather, the Irishman wants 'El Cucuy' to make a self-assessment and find his flaws. The former two-division champion pointed out that Ferguson changes management rapidly and doesn't commit long term to any group. Here's what 'Notorious' wrote on Twitter:

"Tony Ferguson, who changes representation around 4 times a year, is saying it’s someone else fault he is in the position he is in. How many bridges do you burn before you look yourself in the mirror and say 'maybe it’s me that’s the issue'. God bless you pal, I’ll say a prayer."

Ferguson recently claimed in the build-up to UFC 274 that he hasn't been promoted as much as he should have been. The former interim champion was once on a 12-fight win streak in the lightweight division. He believes he should have received a title shot and deserved more plaudits for his achievements in the division.

'El Cucuy' was represented by Paradigm Sports Management at one point in time, which is the same company that represents McGregor. The 38-year-old parted ways with the company three years ago.

Conor McGregor looks set for a return later this year

McGregor has been recovering from his freak leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman is back in training and could be set for a return to the octagon later this year.

Michael Chandler has repeatedly expressed his desire to fight 'Notorious' upon his return. However, 'Iron' will have to first get past Ferguson this weekend. The lightweight duo will clash on the main card at UFC 274.

A fourth fight against Dustin Poirier is on the cards for the Irishman as well. Furthermore, McGregor is interested in challenging Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

The 33-year-old has also had a few exchanges with Jake Paul on social media. While there are a lot of options for the former UFC double champion, his return date is yet to be finalized. Fans will keep a close eye on what's next for Conor McGregor in his fighting career.

